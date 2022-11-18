Read full article on original website
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
cntraveler.com
Alicia Keys Travels to Connect With the Women in Her Life
Alicia Keys is no stranger to travel—as a performing musician, her work has taken her around the world. But when she’s making travel plans of her own, it’s all about people and connecting with her inner circle. “We travel to be with our loved ones,” she says.
Space of the Week: A Blush-Toned Closet Became a Designer’s Arena for Risks
Let this space inspire you to make over your own closet.
Vogue
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Essence
These Celebrity Couples Stepped Out In Style At The American Music Awards
From Niecy and Jessica to Muni Long and Raysean Hairston, our favorite star couples stole the show. The star-studded 50th American Music Awards aired live on (November 20) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on ABC. Hosted by Wayne Brady, the fan-voted awards ceremony featured performances from Lil Baby, newcomer Glorilla, Cardi B, J.I.D., Yola, and more.
BET
Porsha Williams Charters A Private Jet And Enjoys A Fab Bachelorette Weekend With Her Besties!
Porsha Williams' bachelorette weekend was fabulous!. ICYMI: Over the weekend, the soon-to-be bride took to Instagram to document her fantastic excursion with her besties. Keep scrolling to see the stylish highlights from the star's Miami getaway. It started on November 19. Before touching down in Florida, the ladies flexed their...
Beyonce & Jay Z Spotted Out For Casual NYC Dinner With Friends: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z were out and about again in New York City living their best lives. The superstar couple were spotted enjoying a low-key date in the Big Apple on Thursday, Nov. 17. The “Church Girl” hitmaker rocked an oversized hoodie that she paired with a set of high-end designer heels, while the “Empire State of Mind” rapper kept it cool in a Puma beanie, sweats and a blinged-out watch.
Michelle Obama Dances in Spike Heels With Gayle King at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour in Philadelphia
Michelle Obama stepped out in sharp style for her book tour in Philadelphia over the weekend. The former first lady is currently promoting her latest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” Obama appeared onstage with CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 19. Shortly after making her debut, Obama took to Instagram to share a video of herself and King on Instagram. The duo dances backstage to Bill Withers, “Lovely Day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) “Philadelphia! Thank you to everybody who joined @GayleKing and me last night...
Real Simple
