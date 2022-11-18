A man has died after being shot by a police officer in the Town of Niagara. The officer-involved fatal shooting happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Police were called to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 pm to respond to a domestic violence incident. According to WIVB, a 40-year-old man died. The incident is under investigation. The New York State Attorney General's Office will also review and possibly investigate.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO