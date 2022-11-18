ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

iheart.com

Police ID Rochester Man Killed in Weekend Shooting

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Saturday morning. 35-year-old Alexis Mercedes was gunned down at a house on Lochner Place, off Portland Avenue. Police believe the man was shot during a party. Investigators are still trying to determine what led...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

‘It has to stop’: Mayor Evans speaks on fatal shooting of 12-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mayor Malik Evans and Rochester Police Chief David Smith held a press conference to discuss the shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a 16-year-old boy on Atkinson Street Monday evening. Officers said that they responded to the area of Atkinson Street and Reynolds...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Police identify 12-years-old boy shot to death in Rochester

Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting in the 200 block of Atkinson Street Monday night that killed a 12 year boy and wounded a 16-year old male. Rochester Police have now identified the 12-year-old as Juan Lopez. He was a 7th grader at the Benjamin Franklin Educational Campus on Norton St.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Suspect Sought in Ontario County Road Rage Shooting

Ontario County Deputies are looking for a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting. They say a man was sent to Strong Hospital after the shooting on Route 96 in Farmington shortly before 9 last night. The victim was treated and released. The Sheriffs Office is looking for a silver...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunman wanted for shooting man in Farmington during road rage incident

FARMINGTON, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night around 8:55 p.m. on Mertensia Road in the Town of Farmington. Deputies say a man was shot during an apparent road rage incident. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and released.
FARMINGTON, NY
nyspnews.com

Kendall woman arrested for DWI

On November 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Trisha M. Moyer, 44, of Kendall, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 15, 2022, Troopers stopped Moyer on State Route 262 in the town of Elba for traffic infractions. While interviewing Moyer, she exhibited signs of impairment. Moyer was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC.
KENDALL, NY
localsyr.com

Alert for missing child from Rochester canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced that a child went missing from the City of Rochester Monday evening. Police say that 13-year-old Keng Benjamin David Taylor was last seen on Anthony Street at 4 p.m. They say Taylor may be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Man Dead After Being Fatally Shot By Police Officer In Town Of Niagara

A man has died after being shot by a police officer in the Town of Niagara. The officer-involved fatal shooting happened on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Police were called to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 pm to respond to a domestic violence incident. According to WIVB, a 40-year-old man died. The incident is under investigation. The New York State Attorney General's Office will also review and possibly investigate.
ROCHESTER, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Man pleads not guilty to instances of rape, attempted rape in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arraigned in court Thursday morning for four separate incidents involving alleged rape and attempted rape in Rochester spanning from May to October, officials with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced Wednesday night. On October 29, officers said they responded to an address...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Detention hearing for suspect in Rochester gang violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington appeared in federal court on Friday for a detention hearing. Washington is facing weapons charges and drug trafficking charges, and is accused of leading a major drug-scale operation in Rochester. Police allege the drug operation has direct ties to the death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and injury of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police identify pedestrian killed in Macedon

Macedon, N.Y. — Police have identified a pedestrian hit by a plow truck and killed Friday night in Wayne County. Daniel Wing, 51, of Rochester, was hit and killed while walking across Main Street in Macedon just before 7:30 p.m. The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with...
MACEDON, NY
waynetimes.com

Vehicle theft leads to police pursuit in Galen

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (11/12) at 8:42 a.m. of Kevin A. Huntington Jr, age 18, of Wolcott, following an investigation into a vehicle larceny resulting in a police pursuit. Huntington was charged with Attempted Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer, Reckless Endangerment in...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY

