Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1380kcim.com
Donald Meyer of Lake View
Funeral Service for Donald Meyer, age 99, of Lake View, IA will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lake View. Burial will follow at the Wall Lake Cemetery. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Lake View is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation...
1380kcim.com
Bernice Dickson of Carroll, formerly of Manning
Bernice J. Dickson, age 92, of Carroll, Iowa, and formerly of Manilla, Iowa, passed away on Sunday November 20, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll, Iowa. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Music will be by Kathy Halbur. Gift Bearers will be Nicki Thomas and Kaela Schnoes. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Nicki Thomas, Kaela Schnoes, Sara Weyers, Tammy Humlicek, and Katie Mengwasser. Casket Bearers will be William Dickson, Joseph Dickson, Brian Dickson, David Humlicek, Aaron Dickson, and Justin Dickson. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.
1380kcim.com
Adeline Reicks formerly of Carroll
Adeline M Reicks, 104, died peacefully November 19, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Hospice House in Burlington, Iowa. For the past two years she was living with her daughter, Diane Mahoney and son-in-law Stan in Burlington. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 23,...
1380kcim.com
Opportunity Living In Lake City Hosts Virtual Auction To Support Facility’s Indoor Pool
Opportunity Living in Lake City invites area residents to join them in their latest effort to maintain operations at their indoor pool facility. Supporters are hosting the Save Our Swimming Pool (SOS2) virtual auction through Saturday, Dec. 3 with all proceeds to be used for updating and improving the heated therapeutic pool. According to Opportunity Living staff, the pool is used over 5,400 times per year by more than just Opportunity Living clients. It is also utilized regularly by students at South Central Calhoun (SCC), patients at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH), and community members for joint treatment, endurance training, balance programming, and much more. There are nearly 200 items for supporters to bid on from the comfort of their own homes via www.32auctions.com/sos2022, a link to which is included with this story online. Bidding closes at 8 p.m. on Dec. 3. As of Monday, SOS2 has raised $12,800 of its $15,000 goal.
1380kcim.com
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
1380kcim.com
Darrell Sunderman of Carroll
Darrell Sunderman, age 92, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Accura Healthcare of Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll, IA, with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
1380kcim.com
United Way Of Carroll Chili Cook-Off And Silent Auction Tops $3,000 Raised
Last week’s United Way of Carroll chili cook-off and silent auction raised over $3,000 thanks to an outpouring of support from residents and businesses. Just under $260 was collected in freewill donations for the chili contest after a local food inspector halted the 10-plus-year-old tradition. However, the other half of Friday’s event made up for that shortfall with the silent auction, which included donated items or services from more than 50 businesses and residents, collecting $2,785 to bring the night’s total to $3,044. United Way of Carroll volunteers have set a goal of distributing at least $30,000 in 2023, and they have nearly reached that mark. You can still support the United Way of Carroll by sending a check to P.O. Box 482, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or contribute via Venmo at UnitedWayofCarroll-20.
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
kicdam.com
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Attorney John Werden Champions Juvenile Justice Initiatives In D.C.
Carroll County Attorney John Werden is one of the leading voices behind a push in Washington, D.C. to reauthorize legislation aimed at reducing national crime rates through youth programs. Werden serves on the executive board for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, an organization that has spent the last quarter century advocating for data-driven initiatives geared toward helping troubled children before they become entangled in the justice system.
1380kcim.com
Sac County Crime Stoppers Offers $1,000 Reward For Information On Recent BB-Gun Vandalism
Sac County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect/s responsible for a recent spate of vandalism in Sac City. According to law enforcement, windows on vehicles and businesses near downtown are repeatedly being shot out with BB or pellet guns. Authorities say the incidents occurred on Main Street around 8:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sac City Police Department by calling 712-662-7772.
algonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Lu Verne Man
–A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man with warrants out for his arrest in Eastern Iowa. According to the Algona Police Department, officers conducted a stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Donald Anderson of Lu Verne.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
kqradio.com
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department investigate two accidents in the county over the weekend.
A one car accident on Interstate 35 three miles northeast of Ellsworth at the 136 mile marker was investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department at around 12:20 last Saturday morning. Reportedly a 2012 Ford Focus operated by Dakota Brady of Osceola became disabled after hitting an unknown object on the highway. Investigating deputy Ethan Krieger estimated the damage to the Brady car at $10,000. There were no injuries reported.
Dow City woman sentenced for murder of her boyfriend
A Dow City woman has been sentenced for the shooting death of her boyfriend in the spring of 2021.
1380kcim.com
Richard Baumhover of Carroll
Richard Baumhover, 91 of Carroll, died early Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at Addington Place in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Friday at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
beeherald.com
Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors
A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
Comments / 0