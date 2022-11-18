Chicago man faces felony charges for stabbing 18-year-old

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges for stabbing a man multiple times, causing him serious injuries on October 30 in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood.

Avondre Carroll was charged with one felony count of attempted first degree murder for stabbing an 18-year-old man in the 2000 block of West Arthur Avenue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.