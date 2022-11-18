ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC San Diego

South Carolina Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Appeal by Former Trump White House Aide Mark Meadows to Block Grand Jury Subpoena

South Carolina's Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to block a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding his testimony. The Fulton County grand jury is conducting a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
NBC San Diego

Trump Media Deal Partner Says Shareholders Approve Delay of Merger With Truth Social Parent

Digital World Acquisition Corp. aims to take the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social public. DWAC, a so-called blank check company, held a shareholder meeting Tuesday after numerous delays. The company has secured the necessary 65% shareholder support to extend the Trump Media merger deadline to September 2023. The...
NBC San Diego

Gisele Fetterman, Wife of Pennsylvania Sen.-Elect John Fetterman, Blasts Right-Wing ‘Hate' of Her and Other ‘Strong Women'

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Sen.-elect John Fetterman, says right-wing attacks against her have escalated. Fetterman said her inbox was full of "threats and horrible things" since she entered the Capitol for spousal orientation. The threats represent an increasing trend in violent rhetoric toward members of Congress. The wife of U.S....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Alejandro Bedoya Voices Desire to Stop Gun Violence in America

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Alejandro Bedoya used his leg – and his voice – to make a statement on Aug. 4, 2019. The Philadelphia Union traveled to the nation’s capital that...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy