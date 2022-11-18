ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Meadows, Flynn appeals complicate timeline for concluding Trump grand jury

By Tamar Hallerman - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bill Rankin - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rM6CE_0jFyswZn00

Three of the most prominent witnesses who have yet to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating potential criminal meddling in Georgia’s 2020 election appealed judges’ orders this week directing them to appear in Atlanta.

The moves from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and onetime House Speaker Newt Gingrich threaten to push back the timeline for Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis, who is advising the grand jury and hoping to wrap up its work by the end of the calendar year.

On Thursday, the Virginia Court of Appeals granted Gingrich a stay on a lower court’s ruling that directed him to testify before the grand jury on Nov. 29. That means Gingrich, the former Georgia congressman who now lives in McLean, Va., won’t need to appear until after his appeal is resolved.

Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid

A day earlier, Meadows’ lawyer filed paperwork appealing an order signed by a South Carolina judge earlier this month that compelled him to appear at the Fulton courthouse on Nov. 30.

That followed a notice of appeal from Flynn’s attorney in Florida the same day that a Sarasota County Circuit judge ruled the retired lieutenant general was a “necessary” and “material” witness to the Fulton probe and must appear on Nov. 22.

The 23-person grand jury, which can issue subpoenas for documents and testimony but doesn’t have indictment power , is helping Willis investigate whether former President Donald Trump and his allies criminally interfered in the administration of Georgia’s last presidential election.

Among Willis’ interests are:

  • Calls Trump and his allies placed to Georgia officials after the election, especially the Jan. 2, 2021 call between the then-president and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
  • The leadership shakeup in the Atlanta U.S. attorney’s office in January 2021.
  • Testimony Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and others gave to state legislators in Dec. 2020.
  • The appointment of a slate of phony Republican electors.
  • The breach of elections data in Coffee County in January 2021.
  • Efforts to pressure a Fulton County poll worker to falsely admit to election fraud.

At the end of its term, jurors will write Willis a report recommending whether she should press charges against Trump or anyone else. But the ultimate decision of whether to pursue an indictment rests with Willis , who would need to convince a regularly-empaneled grand jury to greenlight any charges.

Fulton DA faces biggest decision of career as Trump grand jury looms

The special grand jury is authorized to meet through May 2023. But Willis previously said she hopes to wind down its work by the end of the year.

One of her top deputies, Assistant DA Will Wooten, said at a hearing last week that “there are very few witnesses left.”

“We don’t anticipate that the grand jury will go on much longer,” Wooten told the Florida judge presiding over the Flynn challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dM6F_0jFyswZn00

Credit: Mike Lang

Willis previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was anticipating subpoena challenges as she mapped out the grand jury’s timeline.

“For me as a prosecutor, people challenging our subpoenas, it literally is just par for the course,” she said in July.

A Willis spokesman did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Read more: How does the Fulton County special grand jury work?

Prosecutors previously said they’re interested in questioning Gingrich about his alleged involvement in a Trump campaign effort to air television ads in December 2020 that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election,” as well as his potential involvement in the fake electors scheme.

At a Fairfax, Va., hearing earlier this month, Gingrich’s attorneys argued that the speaker shouldn’t be compelled to appear before the grand jury since he’s already testifying before the Select Committee on Capitol Hill investigating the Jan. 6 attack, with is inquiring about many of the same issues. Lawyer John A. Burlingame instead suggested the Jan. 6 panel share its interview transcript with the Fulton grand jury after the fact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDcs5_0jFyswZn00

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Meadows sat in on the Trump-Raffensperger call and made a surprise visit to Cobb County in Dec. 2020 as officials were conducting an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Meadows also attended a Dec. 21, 2020 White House meeting with Trump and members of Congress that prosecutors are interested in , during which the certification of Electoral College votes from Georgia was reportedly discussed.

The DA’s office previously said it was interested in discussing comments Flynn made on Newsmax in late 2020 in which he said Trump could invoke martial law and seize voting machines, as well as a White House meeting he attended with Trump campaign officials and attorney Sidney Powell in which those same topics were discussed.

Flynn, Gingrich and Meadows all argued that the Fulton grand jury, because it lacks indictment powers, is civil and not criminal in nature and thus can’t compel witnesses to travel to Atlanta under interstate compacts for out-of-state subpoenas. That argument was successfully used in Texas by another witness , podcaster and attorney Jacki Pick, but their respective judges rejected it.

The grand jury on Nov. 22 will hear from at least one long-sought witness: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. The South Carolina Republican is still challenging his summons but must appear in Atlanta after the Supreme Court lifted a temporary stay on his testimony earlier this month.

Graham spent months fighting his petition to appear before the grand jury. His office recently suggested he wouldn’t hesitate to fight back against any questions he perceives may run aground of his legislative privilege as a member of Congress.

Still looming on the horizon is one of the biggest questions facing Willis: whether to subpoena Trump himself, especially now that he’s launched his presidential campaign.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
PALM BEACH, FL
WBTW News13

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook. The arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” it added. The suspect will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and faces extradition to Oklahoma. OSBI also posted a photo provided by U.S. Marshals of the man sitting shoeless on a curb, apparently with his hands cuffed behind his back.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CNN

Quarter of jury in Trump Org trial openly don't like Trump

Trump Org tax fraud trial jurors were asked if they could be impartial about the former President. More than half were dismissed, and three who were chosen openly admitted they don't like him. Two lawyers defending the Trump Payroll Organization discuss the process.
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
82K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy