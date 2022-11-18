Wray admits to jetting off to the Adirondacks after August Senate hearing

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Trump makes last-ditch request before appeals court decides future of special master
Justice Department attorneys on Tuesday are urging a federal appeals court panel to terminate the use of a special master tasked to review thousands of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, which has remained a blockade in the government's investigation. But before the hearing...
Washington Examiner
DOJ sets the stage to interfere in yet another election
Attorney General Merrick Garland made it clear last week that the Justice Department intends to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. The unapologetic Biden administration hack’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and his handling of classified documents, came just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy. The timing is not a coincidence.
Ted Cruz Plans 3rd Senate Run Despite Pushing for 2-Term-Limit Amendment
The GOP senator previously said that long-term politicians have "abused their power" and "created a brokenness" in Washington, D.C.
The White House Is Pushing Congress to Rein in Big Tech Before the GOP Takes Over the House
The White House is pushing Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to pass antitrust bills before Republicans take over, sources say.
Washington Examiner
The case for a Hunter Biden special counsel in wake of Trump investigation
Republicans led by Donald Trump are renewing their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel into Hunter Biden following a move to appoint one to investigate the former president. On Friday, Garland selected Jack Smith, a longtime DOJ veteran and war crimes prosecutor at The Hague,...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Republicans put 11 DHS employees, including Mayorkas, on notice
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee are calling nearly a dozen Department of Homeland Security officials to give "voluntary compliance" to testimony requests as they gear up to scrutinize the border crisis and other hot-button topics.
Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it
As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
ValueWalk
Trump Special Counsel More Powerful Than Predecessors
WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 21, 2022) – John Smith, the special counsel just appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will have more prosecutorial power and authority than other recent special counsels, and the order appointing him seems clearly aimed at former president Donald Trump, according to at least two well known law professors.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses attempt from Trump's Colorado lawyer to avoid Jan. 6 committee's subpoena
A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers in Colorado, who was seeking to avoid a subpoena for her phone records from the congressional committee tasked with investigating the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Katherine Friess sued...
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Trump Special Counsel's Wife Prompts Ginni Thomas Comparison
Ginni Thomas reportedly told the House January 6 committee that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.
Washington Examiner
Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call
Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Supreme Court will consider Mark Meadows effort to block subpoena
The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to review the effort by Mark Meadows to block a subpoena issued against him in Georgia’s Fulton County criminal inquiry into former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County investigators led by District Attorney...
Washington Examiner
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden admin running covert censorship operation, GOP Senators warn
Sens. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and five other Republican senators warned that President Joe Biden’s administration is running a covert “government censorship” operation even after the controversial launch and then collapse of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Disinformation Governance Board. In the letter send to Biden...
Top Democrat After Resigning Position: "I would've Won"
One of the top Democrats in the United States House of Representatives is making it clear to reporters that he believes he would have won his caucus election if he had not resigned from House Democratic leadership.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court paves way for Congress to receive Trump's tax returns after yearslong legal fight
The Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for Congress to receive former President Donald Trump's tax records, ending a nearly three-year legal fight to shield his records. Chief Justice John Roberts declined to grant Trump's emergency request to block his tax records from being sent to the House Ways and Means Committee, which initially sought such documents from the IRS in 2019 to investigate whether tax law surrounding presidents should be amended. The decision likely means the returns will be released to the Treasury Department immediately.
There’s good reason to be thankful: Democrats are no longer in charge of the People’s House
The 2022 midterm elections are over. Inflation is at 7.7 percent. President Biden says he’ll do nothing differently. That’s where we stand entering this Thanksgiving weekend. But in true holiday fashion, there’s good reason to be thankful this year: Democrats are no longer in charge of the People’s...
Washington Examiner
Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
