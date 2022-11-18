ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wray admits to jetting off to the Adirondacks after August Senate hearing

By Jerry Dunleavy, Justice Department Reporter
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Washington Examiner

DOJ sets the stage to interfere in yet another election

Attorney General Merrick Garland made it clear last week that the Justice Department intends to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. The unapologetic Biden administration hack’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and his handling of classified documents, came just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy. The timing is not a coincidence.
Washington Examiner

The case for a Hunter Biden special counsel in wake of Trump investigation

Republicans led by Donald Trump are renewing their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel into Hunter Biden following a move to appoint one to investigate the former president. On Friday, Garland selected Jack Smith, a longtime DOJ veteran and war crimes prosecutor at The Hague,...
Salon

Republicans learned nothing from the midterms: The impeachment of Philly's prosecutor proves it

As the Republican Party takes on its unexpectedly slim majority in the House of Representatives for next year, one question lingers: Did they learn a damn thing from the midterm elections? Yes, they won the House by a handful of seats, but overall the election was a massive disappointment for Republicans, who had swaggered into the midterms expecting not only a sweep of both houses of Congress but a whole bunch of state and local races across the nation. Instead, Democrats won key gubernatorial races in swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. retained control of the Senate (and may end up gaining a seat) and if not for a redistricting fiasco in New York might well have held the House too.
ValueWalk

Trump Special Counsel More Powerful Than Predecessors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 21, 2022) – John Smith, the special counsel just appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will have more prosecutorial power and authority than other recent special counsels, and the order appointing him seems clearly aimed at former president Donald Trump, according to at least two well known law professors.
Washington Examiner

Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call

Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin running covert censorship operation, GOP Senators warn

Sens. Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and five other Republican senators warned that President Joe Biden’s administration is running a covert “government censorship” operation even after the controversial launch and then collapse of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Disinformation Governance Board. In the letter send to Biden...
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court paves way for Congress to receive Trump's tax returns after yearslong legal fight

The Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for Congress to receive former President Donald Trump's tax records, ending a nearly three-year legal fight to shield his records. Chief Justice John Roberts declined to grant Trump's emergency request to block his tax records from being sent to the House Ways and Means Committee, which initially sought such documents from the IRS in 2019 to investigate whether tax law surrounding presidents should be amended. The decision likely means the returns will be released to the Treasury Department immediately.
Washington Examiner

Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
