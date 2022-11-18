Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
Embattled ex-Bishop of the Diocese of Albany retires from priesthood
The former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, Howard James Hubbard, announced that he is fully retiring from ministry. Once the youngest bishop in the country, he was also named in seven child sexual abuse lawsuits
newyorkupstate.com
See the most common languages spoken at home in the Albany area
Albany, N.Y. — Albany-area residents speak everything from Russian to Urdu at home, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the region using data from the Census Bureau. The ranks are based on 2020 estimates of the percentage of households that primarily speak each language at home.
Catskill CSD mourns passing of former superintendent
The Catskill Central School District is in mourning after Dr. Ronel Cook, who served as the district's superintendent from July 2017 to July 2022, died suddenly over the weekend.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
New York state police is confirming they were called to around Reynolds Road in the Mariaville/Princetown area.
5 things to know this Tuesday, November 22
Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed's weather report, today begins a dry and mild stretch that will continue through Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will cruise into the lower 40s with more sunshine this afternoon.
WNYT
Teens, 13, arrested in graffiti and vandalism at Latham school
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the graffiti and vandalism at Forts Ferry Elementary School in Latham on October 29. Both suspects are 13 years old, say police. They don’t live in Colonie and have no connection to any North Colonie schools, but were visiting someone who lives near the school at the time.
Used cooking oil thefts on the rise in the Capital Region
Used cooking oil theft has become an increasingly common occurrence in the Capital Region. That's something both Bob Skinner, who works on theft prevention for Western Mass Rendering Company, and Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, would have to agree on.
WNYT
Deputy’s attorney says his client is the victim in Saratoga Springs shooting
The man shot by police in downtown Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning is a deputy with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Vito Caselnova IV, 24, is recovering at Albany Medical Center from 10 bullet wounds. He was on a dinner date in Saratoga Springs, and was waiting for...
WNYT
Retired police captain explains training behind Saratoga Springs incident
Police go through rigorous training in order to handle chaotic scenes like the one in Saratoga Springs as Sunday morning’s shooting on Broadway unfolded. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, a deputy from Rutland, Vermont was shot by police. NewsChannel 13 has been gathering reaction from local leaders and digging...
Police presence at Union Avenue in Schenectady
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
5 things to know this Monday, November 21
Today's five things to know center around the officer-involved shooting in Saratoga this weekend. A double-fatal crash in Columbia County and a missing child in Albany round out the day's headlines.
SMHC debut second period pantry
Schenectady Menstrual Health Coalition (SMHC) has partnered with Schenectady Community Ministries to launch the second-period pantry. The period pantry is located at 839 Albany St. Schenectady.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Rensselaer County agencies win award for arson probe
The Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office, the City of Troy Police Department, and the Troy Fire Department were awarded the Alton Lewis Fire Investigation Team of the Year Award last Tuesday, at the annual meeting of the International Association of Arson Investigators.
Traffic stop leads to firearm arrest in Albany
Two Albany men and one 17 year-old juvenile were arrested in Albany on Monday.
Lake George man charged with strangulation, assault
A Lake George man has been arrested after allegedly getting into a "violent physical altercation" with a woman on Monday. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Trey Laraway, 30, was charged with strangulation, among other charges.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
Nicole’s Catering taking Thanksgiving orders
For those looking for last-minute Thanksgiving catering options, Nicole's Catering is taking orders through Monday.
Off-duty Vermont deputy involved in Saratoga shooting
Saratoga Springs mayor Ron Kim and commissioner of public safety James Montagino held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, in regard to a shooting that took place on broadway at 3:03 a.m. Sunday morning.
Comments / 1