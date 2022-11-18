ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

See the most common languages spoken at home in the Albany area

Albany, N.Y. — Albany-area residents speak everything from Russian to Urdu at home, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the region using data from the Census Bureau. The ranks are based on 2020 estimates of the percentage of households that primarily speak each language at home.
Teens, 13, arrested in graffiti and vandalism at Latham school

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the graffiti and vandalism at Forts Ferry Elementary School in Latham on October 29. Both suspects are 13 years old, say police. They don’t live in Colonie and have no connection to any North Colonie schools, but were visiting someone who lives near the school at the time.
SMHC debut second period pantry

Schenectady Menstrual Health Coalition (SMHC) has partnered with Schenectady Community Ministries to launch the second-period pantry. The period pantry is located at 839 Albany St. Schenectady.
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots

The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars

Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
