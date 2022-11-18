ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Kanye West Returns to Twitter After Hiatus

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, appears to have returned to Twitter more than a month after his Twitter account was locked over offensive and antisemitic posts that the social media company said it violated its policies. Since Ye's account was locked, Twitter has finalized its sale to...
NBC San Diego

Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday

It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

