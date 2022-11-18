ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

The Oakland Press

Name change underway at former Beaumont Health hospitals

Patients, staff and visitors at the former Beaumont Health hospitals and other facilities will soon see new signs bearing a bright blue and green logo with the health care group’s new name, Corewell Health. Marketing materials and advertising with the new name will be released next year. A complete...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

LTU names Richard Heist as provost

Lawrence Technological University has named Richard Heist as interim vice president of academic affairs and provost. Since 2016, he has been senior vice president emeritus for research and academic affairs for Embry-Riddle’s three campuses in Florida. He spent 20 years as a professor of chemical engineering at Rochester (N.Y.)...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

In Oakland County, LGBTQIA community gathers to mourn and plan

After a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has some Oakland County residents evaluating their own safety measures. Some plan on attending a private gathering at Ferndale-based Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center set for 6 p.m. Monday. The Associated Press reported Monday that the 22-year-old suspect in the Club...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Farmington Hills invites public’s feedback on Master Plan

The city of Farmington Hills invites feedback from the public as officials work to update the current Master Plan. The Master Plan is a comprehensive long-range vision for the city’s future. In Michigan, master plans are reviewed every five years by each city’s planning commission. The current Farmington...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says its over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Deer population in Oakland county causing major issues

The deer spottings in Southfield are common and so is the damage they are causing. So much so that the issue ended up on November's ballot."Our plan had been to humanely kill deer and then use the meat in food shelters," said Mayor Ken Siver.Siver said 62% of people voted in favor of the plan. But adds that it's a polarizing issue, with many people not wanting to kill the deer. But he doesn't see many options. "A steady increase in deer-car accidents. And some of these can be very, very serious, resulting in injury or even loss of life,"...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 men headed to trial in Michigan fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men will stand trial in Michigan in connection with a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Authorities said Barry Cadden owned New England Compounding Center (NECC) in Framingham, Mass., while Glenn Chin was a supervising pharmacist when tainted steroid injections from the center caused the fatal outbreak.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

University of Michigan law school says it won't participate in US News rankings

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan says its law school will not be participating in U.S. News & World Report ranking.According to a letter, Dean Mark West says recent changes in the ranking process "reflect a lack of understanding about how law schools operate," in addition to lack of transparency in U.S. News' methodology and content.For example, West says the rankings rely heavily on administrators and faculty members to give their opinions about their perception of the reputation of every other law school, which he argues should not guide decision making for potential students."This situation presents,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Popular holiday makers market moves from Northville to Livonia

Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland Police Department to host 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Christmas is a few weeks away, and the Westland Police Department is gearing up for its 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event. The event provides gifts for the Westland Goodfellow's "No Child Without a Christmas" campaign. It will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crunch Fitness parking lot on Warren Road.The Westland Police Department is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts to be given to children in the city for Christmas. Kids can take a free photo with Santa during the event.99.5 WYCD will also be at the event handing out freebies to those who attend and donate. Police say the Westland Goodfellows are very low on donations again this year and are encouraging the community to participate to make sure kids have a great Christmas. 
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Nov. 20 and beyond

• Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or work in Oakland County and who are under 40, may apply for this prestigious award program at www.oakgov.com/40under40. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

