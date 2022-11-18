WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Christmas is a few weeks away, and the Westland Police Department is gearing up for its 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event. The event provides gifts for the Westland Goodfellow's "No Child Without a Christmas" campaign. It will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crunch Fitness parking lot on Warren Road.The Westland Police Department is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts to be given to children in the city for Christmas. Kids can take a free photo with Santa during the event.99.5 WYCD will also be at the event handing out freebies to those who attend and donate. Police say the Westland Goodfellows are very low on donations again this year and are encouraging the community to participate to make sure kids have a great Christmas.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO