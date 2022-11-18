Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Wallowa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 18:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Higher mountain areas above 4500 feet may receive two to five inches of snowfall. * WHERE...Wallowa County and Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 11:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations between three hundredths to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 18:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 15:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LADD AND PYLES CANYONS * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph for Ladd and Pyles Canyons. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
