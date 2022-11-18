I personally don't care how anyone lives their lives. they alone will have to answer for what they do. I just don't think anyone should lose their business for refusing to bake a cake or do a floral arrangement for anything that goes against their beliefs. you treat me right and I will show you the same respect, even tho I don't agree with your life style.
God gave us the covenant of marriage, his way, is male and female. it is a sacred covenant. any way other than God's way is sin and sin destroys and leads to death. if people want to sin, that's their choice, but leave the rest of us out of it. I want no part in joining with someone else's sin, I have enough of sin of my own to work on. I'm not going to push my sin on you.
It does matter tho think of this if 90% of everyone accepted n decided to be gay with only 10% being straight who's gonna give you grandchildren. Just like Japan or China one of them back in the days thought it was a good idea to kill of their daughters as they wont carry the name or whatever their reason n now there's is a gap between more men than women leaving many with no one to date as what's left is taken. Everyone is connected even if not directly n even if you don't see the consequences of gay not that they are bad people, but two men or two women can't keep humanity alive, you take away the voice of those opposed n allow our future kids to be programmed into questioning their gender n sex orientation, not knowing a man from a women or what a man is out a woman they you'll look back cause society forces you to be away from your kids to pay the bills n taxes they put on you n where will your kids be in their system being asked unnatural questions about who they were both as
