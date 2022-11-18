ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 216

ginger
4d ago

I personally don't care how anyone lives their lives. they alone will have to answer for what they do. I just don't think anyone should lose their business for refusing to bake a cake or do a floral arrangement for anything that goes against their beliefs. you treat me right and I will show you the same respect, even tho I don't agree with your life style.

Reply(29)
19
Troy Glessner
3d ago

God gave us the covenant of marriage, his way, is male and female. it is a sacred covenant. any way other than God's way is sin and sin destroys and leads to death. if people want to sin, that's their choice, but leave the rest of us out of it. I want no part in joining with someone else's sin, I have enough of sin of my own to work on. I'm not going to push my sin on you.

Reply(5)
5
D0717
3d ago

It does matter tho think of this if 90% of everyone accepted n decided to be gay with only 10% being straight who's gonna give you grandchildren. Just like Japan or China one of them back in the days thought it was a good idea to kill of their daughters as they wont carry the name or whatever their reason n now there's is a gap between more men than women leaving many with no one to date as what's left is taken. Everyone is connected even if not directly n even if you don't see the consequences of gay not that they are bad people, but two men or two women can't keep humanity alive, you take away the voice of those opposed n allow our future kids to be programmed into questioning their gender n sex orientation, not knowing a man from a women or what a man is out a woman they you'll look back cause society forces you to be away from your kids to pay the bills n taxes they put on you n where will your kids be in their system being asked unnatural questions about who they were both as

Reply(6)
4
Related
The List

Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass

Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned. According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
The Hill

Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday came out in support of a proposed law that would protect same-sex marriages. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has teed up a vote this week on the bill, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act, after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal that updated language to assuage GOP members on religious liberty concerns.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Fox News

Fox News

870K+
Followers
5K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy