North Carolina authorities say two dead after TV news chopper crashes in Charlotte
Authorities said two people were killed Tuesday when a helicopter reportedly belonging to a local television station crashed near a North Carolina freeway.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Biden White House slammed by liberal journalists for denying access to wedding, called liars
Liberal journalists claimed that the Biden administration had misled them on pertinent facts surrounding coverage of the White House wedding for Naomi Biden.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
Ex-New York prosecutor believes Trump will be indicted at 'politically propitious' 2024 moment
Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy sounded off on President Donald Trump facing a twofold special counsel investigation.
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a Georgia judge in tax evasion case.
Actress Blythe Danner, Gwyneth Paltrow's mother, is in remission from the same cancer that killed her husband
Blythe Danner revealed she was diagnosed with oral cancer and is currently in remission. Coincidently, her husband died from the same disease.
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted over city's violence after decrying Colorado shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was criticized on Twitter for calling out the fatal shooting in Colorado, while her own city suffers from shootings every week.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Oklahoma marijuana farm homicide: Authorities say all 4 victims ‘executed’ were Chinese nationals
Four Chinese nationals were "executed," and a fifth, also Chinese, was injured on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma Sunday, according to authorities.
AMAs 2022 red carpet: Celebrity fashion wins at American Music Awards
Wayne Brady hosts star-studded American Music Awards 2022 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where Lionel Richie will be honored and Stevie Wonder performs.
Elon Musk pokes fun at CBS' short-lived Twitter hiatus after network resumes tweeting less than 48 hours later
Elon Musk responded to CBS' return to Twitter, which comes less than 48 hours after the network announced it suspended usage over concerns with his management.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide
Police in Florida say that a family dispute over an eviction led to three dead individuals in a crime that is believed to be a double murder followed by a suicide.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
Kyrie Irving’s Nets return leads to Black Hebrew Israelites demonstrating outside Barclays Center
As the Brooklyn Nets lifted their suspension of Kyrie Irving before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Black Hebrew Israelites were seen at Barclays Center for a demonstration.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
