ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Factbox-Vaccines and drugs in the pipeline for RSV

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39am0G_0jFysJao00

Nov 18 (Reuters) - There are no approved vaccines and only one drug in the United States for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can also lead to serious illness and hospitalization.

Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) and AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) drug nirsevimab recently became the second to get Europe's approval to prevent RSV infections in infants, after Swedish drugmaker Orphan Biovitrum's (SOBIV.ST) Synagis. Nirsevimab does not have U.S. approval yet.

There are a handful of companies developing drugs and vaccines for the infections, some of which could become available as soon as early next year:

PFIZER

The company is developing an RSV shot for older adults as well as for infants when given to expectant mothers, and plans to apply for approval for the maternal vaccine by year-end.

Earlier in November, Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) reported that its RSV vaccine was 81.8% effective in a late-stage study in preventing severe infections in infants when given to expectant mothers. However, the vaccine did not meet the study's second main goal of preventing less severe respiratory illness.

The vaccine in August was shown to be 85.7% effective in a different trial among participants aged 60 and above with three or more symptoms.

GSK

GSK Plc's (GSK.L) vaccine was 82.6% effective against RSV infection in a late-stage study involving adults aged 60 and over, data showed in October.

U.S. and Europe authorities are yet to approve the vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to announce the decision on the vaccine's marketing application by May next year. If approved, the shot is expected to generate billions in sales for the British drugmaker.

SANOFI AND ASTRAZENECA

Earlier this month, Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) gained the European Commission's marketing authorization for their antibody treatment nirsevimab for preventing disease caused by RSV in infants.

In March, nirsevimab showed an efficacy of 74.5% against some types of lower respiratory tract infections compared with a placebo in infants in a late-stage study. Monoclonal antibodies are synthetically manufactured copies of the human body's natural infection-fighting proteins and are already being used to treat some types of cancers.

Nirsevimab received a breakthrough therapy designation in the United States and is under review by the FDA.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)began a late-stage study of its RSV vaccine in 2021 for adults aged 60 years and older, with data expected by the end of this year.

MODERNA

COVID vaccine-maker Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) began a late-stage trial of its RSV vaccine earlier this year in people aged 60 years and above, based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used for the development of its coronavirus shot.

Interim data from the study is expected this winter.

MERCK

Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) is currently conducting a late-stage study testing its experimental antibody drug clesrovimab to prevent RSV infections in infants and children. It expects to complete the trial in 2024.

BAVARIAN NORDIC

Denmark-based Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO)in April began a late-stage trial for its RSV vaccine in volunteers aged 60 years and older. Study results are expected by mid-2023.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Pfizer, Moderna Begin Research On Possible Long-Term Risks Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna have reportedly begun researching the potential long-term risks, if any, of the COVID-19 vaccines distributed throughout the pandemic. The research conducted by the two vaccine manufacturers is part of the agreement put in place by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration when vaccines were first approved in 2020. Both companies will monitor several potential adverse conditions and diseases, including myocarditis and subclinical myocarditis.
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gizmodo

One of the World's Biggest Killers Is on the Rise Again

One of the deadliest diseases in the world is once again gaining steam. A new report this week by the World Health Organization shows that global cases of tuberculosis and drug-resistant tuberculosis increased in 2021—the first such jump in years. A major reason for its resurgence is the covid-19 pandemic.
The List

Why The Shingles Vaccine Can Also Decrease Your Risk Of A Stroke

If you're like most Americans, you have a distinct memory of being sick at home with chickenpox, per the Mayo Clinic. There was the fever and headaches, oatmeal baths and calamine lotion for itchy skin, and trying to stomach chicken soup even though you didn't have an appetite. While the virus lasts for about a week, the effects of shingles may last a lifetime.
msn.com

Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces

A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
BGR.com

Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies

Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
scitechdaily.com

Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction

Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Reuters

Reuters

650K+
Followers
365K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy