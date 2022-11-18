Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Two Shot in Separate Montgomery Shootings, One Killed
Montgomery police are investigating two shootings that happened at about the same time. One of the shootings was fatal. Police say at about 4:30PM Monday, they were called to the 5700 block of Villas Lane, off Gas Light Curve. Officers found a man who had been shot and killed. Also...
Wetumpka Herald
Police seeking identity of theft suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Monday investigators released a photograph of the suspect where a crime occurred in the 500 block of Arba Street in Montgomery in October. “The Montgomery Police Department is requesting assistance identifying...
2 dead following 2-vehicle I-65 Butler County crash
Alabama Troopers say two men died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 near the 115 mile marker, about one mile north of Georgiana. Esteban E. Morales, 25, of Hickory, N.C., was...
alabamanews.net
Man Killed in Pickup Truck Wreck
Montgomery police say a man has been killed in a pickup truck wreck. Police say at about 2:30AM Saturday, they were called to the area of North Boulevard near Jackson Ferry Road. That’s where they found the wreckage. They say the driver, 24-year-old Richard Kevin Minch, Jr., of Pell City...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
WSFA
Woman dead after single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Ramer woman was killed in a Montgomery County crash Saturday night. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jennifer N. Menefee. According to ALEA, the 2015 Nissan Murano driven by Menefee left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned before striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
WSFA
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A homeless man is facing an arson charge following a fire outside a Montgomery business late last week. The fire was in a trash can outside in front of Deja Vu Billiards on N. Burbank Drive, according to the affidavit. Fire crews and the State Bureau of Investigation responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday. They said there was “moderate to heavy smoke and soot damage to the brick columns, awning, and upper portions of the store front.”
Wetumpka Herald
WSFA
2 injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured. According to police, units responded to the 1300 block of Dalraida Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. There, authorities said a man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Missing juvenile found unresponsive in Montgomery neighborhood
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile who was reported missing in Montgomery is now in the hospital. Police Sgt. Tina McGriff said officer and fire medics responded to the missing call in the 1800 block of Astrid Place West around 4:10 p.m. Monday. She said after a police search was initiated, the juvenile was found unresponsive in the same block.
selmasun.com
One dead, one injured after weekend crash outside Selma
A man died during a crash that took place outside of Selma on Saturday. According to WSFA, the accident was a head-on collision that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Highway 80, west of Selma. Carlton E. Moore, of Selma,44, died after his vehicle crashed head-on with another. The driver...
Auburn rideshare passenger found 100 miles away after putting in wrong address, escorted home: Police
Worry turned to relief after a group of friends anxious when their buddy did not return home early Friday morning in Auburn was found safe more than 100 miles away. The missing 21-year-old Auburn resident, police said, mistakenly input the wrong address when they got into a rideshare and wound up in Butler County.
Troy Messenger
Troy FD responds to mobile home fire
The Troy Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on County Road 5516 on Nov. 20. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 20 for a residential mobile home fire at the Swindall’s Mobile Home Park at 222 Count Road 5516. Firefighters arrived on scene within six minutes of receiving the call, according to the release.
alabamanews.net
Five People Killed in Interstate 65 Crash in Montgomery
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a crash that left five people dead. Police say at about 12:30AM Friday, they were called to Interstate 65 northbound at West South Boulevard where a car and an 18-wheeler were involved in a wreck. Police say five people in the car were killed,...
Father of 4 missing Talladega County girls arrested
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports. Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law […]
WSFA
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
wtvy.com
