Oakland police need help locating October homicide suspect

OAKLAND, Cailf. (BCN)– Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., according to the Oakland Police Department.

The homicide occurred on Oct. 28 just before 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard, police said. Police responded to the area on a report of a shooting and located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An additional shooting victim, a woman, was located at the scene and transported to a hospital in stable condition. The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

