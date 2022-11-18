Read full article on original website
goaugie.com
Viking Swimming & Diving Breaks Open Record Books at Augustana Invitational
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Augustana swimming & diving teams had a very successful Augustana Invitational highlighted by an NCAA 'A' cut, multiple NCAA 'B' cuts, in addition to multiple broken school records and a compilation of personal bests. Overall, the No. 10 Viking women placed third with 1065 points....
msumdragons.com
MSUM Schools South Dakota Mines Behind Beeninga's Big Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the closing game of the East-West Challenge in Sioux Falls, the Dragon men leveraged a strong second half en route to a 74-57 victory over South Dakota Mines. The story of the first half to be the offensive performance of Jacob Beeninga, who scored 14...
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyotes crushed in finale by UNI, pledge contract extension to Nielson after
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For better and worse, the finale of an otherwise forgettable South Dakota Coyote football season will be remembered for a while thanks to what happened on the field against Northern Iowa and what happened off it after. The Coyotes gave up 42 points in...
kbhbradio.com
2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles. Class AA. Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22,...
goaugie.com
Viking Wrestling Falls at South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D.—The Augustana wrestling team began its dual season at South Dakota State with AU seeing one victory in the 40-4 team loss. Augustana begins its season 0-1 in dual action. South Dakota State, of the NCAA Division I Big 12 conference, opens its dual season 1-0. At 157 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald earned a 11-2 major decision win. Fitzgerald recorded a takedown in the second period and added three more takedowns in the third period over his SDSU opponent. He added a point for riding time, an escape and a penalty point to bring his total to 11 points.
goaugie.com
Duffy Double-Double Pushes Women Hoops Past Chargers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team garnered its third-straight win this season with an 85-55 victory against Briar Cliff in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings pulled ahead early, collecting the first bucket of the game from a second-chance point for Aislinn Duffy, setting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stephen F. Austin wins “Battle of the Jacks” at South Dakota State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nigel Hawkins scored a game-high 25 points for Stephen F. Austin and helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 93-82 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 19, in a non-conference men’s basketball tilt in Frost Arena. The Lumberjacks and Jackrabbits were in...
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock claims first state title since 2006
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- After Central Lyon/George-Little Rock fell in the title game and lost in the quarterfinal round to rival West Lyon, CL/G-LR has been on a mission. They’ve won 12 games by double-digit margins leading up to the title game against another undefeated team in Williamsburg. The defense of both teams starred in […]
West Sioux falls to Van Meter in 1A title game
West Sioux's quest for a third State Title came up short in the Iowa 1A State Championship as they fell to Van Meter for the second straight season, 35-7.
goaugie.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 10 Black Hills State, 82-73
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team suffered a late setback in an 82-73 loss to No. 10 Black Hills State Saturday to close out the East/West Challenge. The Vikings received a career-high 18 points from Akoi Akoi while Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller reached double-figure scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
kiwaradio.com
No. 1 Williamsburg plays No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock In 2A title game Friday Morning
It will be a one versus two clash in Friday morning’s 2A championship game in the UNI-Dome when top ranked Williamsburg plays number two Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Williamsburg coach Curt Ritchie is concerned about the dual threat of Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer. These teams have been ranked one-two...
dakotanewsnow.com
Catching up with Milbank native & USF alum Kalen DeBoer at Washington
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - One of the most successful coaches in the FBS worked his way up from humble beginnings in Milbank. After a stellar high school and college playing career at the University of Sioux Falls, Kalen DeBoer went 67-3 in five years with his alma mater, leading the Cougars to three NAIA National Championships. After a steady rise through the FCS and FBS assistant coaching ranks, and a two year tenure as head coach at Fresno State, DeBoer landed a coveted job in a “Power Five” league with the Pac 12′s Washington Huskies. In his first year he’s quickly rebuilt the program, taking an 8-2 record into tomorrow’s game with Colorado and setting himself up as a Coach of the Year candidate.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Central Lyon celebrates 1977 championship
ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) — Last week, South Dakota high school football teams made their way to Vermillion for the state championships. This week, Iowa teams head to Cedar Rapids for their title tilts. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 and show you how...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
siouxfalls.business
Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls
The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
KELOLAND TV
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
siouxfalls.business
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings
Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
