Sioux Falls, SD

msumdragons.com

MSUM Schools South Dakota Mines Behind Beeninga's Big Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- In the closing game of the East-West Challenge in Sioux Falls, the Dragon men leveraged a strong second half en route to a 74-57 victory over South Dakota Mines. The story of the first half to be the offensive performance of Jacob Beeninga, who scored 14...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kbhbradio.com

2022 SDHSAA State Volleyball Championships, Final Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2022 South Dakota high school volleyball championships concluded from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday evening with Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Christian, and Warner winning state titles. Class AA. Championship: #3 Harrisburg defeated #4 Sioux Falls Jefferson 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Viking Wrestling Falls at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D.—The Augustana wrestling team began its dual season at South Dakota State with AU seeing one victory in the 40-4 team loss. Augustana begins its season 0-1 in dual action. South Dakota State, of the NCAA Division I Big 12 conference, opens its dual season 1-0. At 157 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald earned a 11-2 major decision win. Fitzgerald recorded a takedown in the second period and added three more takedowns in the third period over his SDSU opponent. He added a point for riding time, an escape and a penalty point to bring his total to 11 points.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Duffy Double-Double Pushes Women Hoops Past Chargers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women's basketball team garnered its third-straight win this season with an 85-55 victory against Briar Cliff in the Elmen Center on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings pulled ahead early, collecting the first bucket of the game from a second-chance point for Aislinn Duffy, setting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stephen F. Austin wins “Battle of the Jacks” at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nigel Hawkins scored a game-high 25 points for Stephen F. Austin and helped lead the Lumberjacks to a 93-82 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday, Nov. 19, in a non-conference men’s basketball tilt in Frost Arena. The Lumberjacks and Jackrabbits were in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
goaugie.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 10 Black Hills State, 82-73

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men's basketball team suffered a late setback in an 82-73 loss to No. 10 Black Hills State Saturday to close out the East/West Challenge. The Vikings received a career-high 18 points from Akoi Akoi while Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller reached double-figure scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Catching up with Milbank native & USF alum Kalen DeBoer at Washington

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - One of the most successful coaches in the FBS worked his way up from humble beginnings in Milbank. After a stellar high school and college playing career at the University of Sioux Falls, Kalen DeBoer went 67-3 in five years with his alma mater, leading the Cougars to three NAIA National Championships. After a steady rise through the FCS and FBS assistant coaching ranks, and a two year tenure as head coach at Fresno State, DeBoer landed a coveted job in a “Power Five” league with the Pac 12′s Washington Huskies. In his first year he’s quickly rebuilt the program, taking an 8-2 record into tomorrow’s game with Colorado and setting himself up as a Coach of the Year candidate.
SEATTLE, WA
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Central Lyon celebrates 1977 championship

ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) — Last week, South Dakota high school football teams made their way to Vermillion for the state championships. This week, Iowa teams head to Cedar Rapids for their title tilts. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 and show you how...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxfalls.business

Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls

The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings

Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
BROOKINGS, SD

