Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Austin named the No. 3 best city to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
World's largest community of 3D-printed moves into Austin suburb, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. World's largest community of 3D-printed homes moves into Austin suburb with prices from mid-$400s. Austin-based ICON is bringing the largest community of 3D-printed homes to Georgetown in 2023. 2. SXSW announces first keynote and more featured speakers coming to Austin in 2023. Highlights from the most recent release include a keynote from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, as well as speakers David Chang, Kara Swisher, and Valerie June.3. How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show. The annual Creek Show is open at Waller Creek through November 20, from 6-8 pm most days.4. Texas pop icon Beyoncé ties husband Jay-Z with most Grammy Award nominations in history. Our very own Queen Bey made history, securing nine nominations.5. Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate. Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek attended the film's Austin premiere at the Austin Film Festival last month.
UT Austin leads nation with 2 of the top entrepreneurship programs, says Princeton Review
Austin entrepreneurs, take note. The University of Texas at Austin is once again at the top of the class among the country’s best entrepreneurship programs.UT Austin's McCombs School of Business appears at No. 5 on a new list from The Princeton Review of the best graduate programs for entrepreneurs. The University of Texas at Austin also shows up at No. 2 in the ranking of the best undergraduate programs for entrepreneurs.UT's graduate ranking remains the same from 2021, while the undergraduate ranking is up from the No. 4 spot in 2021. “The rate of entrepreneurship and business creation has hit...
New report puts the spotlight on Austin's small businesses ahead of holiday shopping season
With Small Business Saturday upon us, this is your annual reminder that skipping the Black Friday chaos at big-box stores not only saves you stress, but serves your community. According to a 2018 American Express study, approximately two-thirds (67 cents) of every dollar spent locally stays local, thanks to employee spending, local business purchases, and more. With that in mind, the Downtown Austin Alliance recently shared findings from its second biannual inventory of downtown Austin storefront retail businesses to sere both Austin businesses and Austin shoppers in this busy season. According to a release, the report helps the Downtown...
Cherished indie Austin bookstore set to close on New Year's Eve
KVUE — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year.The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on December 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved."Mostly poetry and fiction from small, independent presses. He wanted to promote writers and translators of books from other countries, while also championing the work of local writers," the store's website...
2 Austin restaurants land on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022, two from Austin and one from Houston. They are: Canje, Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (No. 4); Tatemó, chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (No. 19); and Birdie’s, Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (No. 25).Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the country. They found...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Texas French Bread makes triumphant return
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsTexas French Bread can’t stop making news, returning triumphantly from a large fire — with support from lots of very loyal customers — frequenting farmers markets, and finally setting up a new food trailer. The Airstream is open in the beautiful garden that the bakery previously rented at 2900 Rio Grande St., every day except Monday from 8 am to 2 pm. The kitchen opens at 10...
Legendary Texas barbecue family returns to their roots with new Lockhart location
One of Texas' multi-generational barbecue families is heading back to their roots, opening a new joint in Lockhart. Terry Black's Barbecue is now cooking at 900 N. Colorado St., in downtown Lockhart. From Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike, and Mark Black, the new outpost will bring brisket, beef ribs, and cold beer back to the family's hometown. “Lockhart was designated the barbecue capital of Texas by the Texas State legislature, so it’s been a dream to come back home and open a Terry Black’s barbecue location there," said Mike Black in a release. "We're excited to get back to where it...
Austin airport launches new SkySquad travel assistants in time for the holiday rush
Austinites have lots of holiday travel to make up for this year. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) saw record travel through 2022, and even bigger numbers in October thanks to F1 weekend. As every year’s busiest travel season closes in, AUS has put some new measures in place for getting more people on planes, in less time. SkySquad, an airport assistant service, launches on Monday, November 21, just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.According to the airport, travelers should plan for a busier terminal than usual from November 18 through November 28. Don’t assume what you did in previous years...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Ease into the holiday spirit with the perfect amount of festive fun to enjoy in the days to come. Don’t miss your chance to see the iconic television program, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer off-screen and on the Bass Concert Hall stage, or make your shopping list and check it twice at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Live music, outdoor movies, and more are also on the agenda. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Character ArtsTexas Performing...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to Texas in 2023
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour to three major Texas cities in 2023. Sadly, Austin is not on the list, though we were graced with a gravity-defying performance at ACL Fest 2022, so we must count our blessings. Austinites can catch the tour at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, September 25, 2023.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in San Antonio,...
Female-founded Austin leather brand brings back big warehouse sale
Austin-based brand Understated Leather may be understated, but the enthusiasm of its fan base certainly is not. Despite a cult celebrity following, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to January Jones and Ryan Gosling, some of the homegrown brand's biggest fans are right here in Austin. Now, those local fans will have a chance to shop the brands first annual warehouse sale, coming up this weekend on Saturday, November 19. Founded by Australian designer Jennifer Kassell, the brand originally grew out of Kassell's desire to forge her own path in the fashion industry after several years in New York and Los...
Wrap up your holiday shopping with these can't-fail gift ideas
If you have a wide range of people to shop for this holiday season, you're going to need a lot of gift ideas. Luckily, we've got 'em.From high-tech gadgets to spirits guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright, all the best presents are right here. You might even finish your shopping early this year, which is perhaps the best present of all. Photo courtesy...
Local nonprofit provides 7,000 free bus passes to unhoused Austinities
KVUE — A new initiative from local nonprofit the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance (THRA) will assist in mobility for thousands of Austinities experiencing homelessness.THRC has secured and distributed approximately 7,000 free bus passes to individuals. Each pass lasts for 31 days, and the program will last for the next six months. The passes come after a months-long effort to bring attention to the lack of transportation for those experiencing homeless and to bridge the gap to accessing "doctors appointments, [the] inability to access harm reduction services, barriers to find housing, lack of access to food pantries and more," a press release from THRA states.Forty-one organizations across Austin requested the bus passes to help promote mobility throughout the greater area. --Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Voodoo Doughnut casts a spell with second Austin location opening soon
Voodoo Doughnut has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves at its Sixth Street location, with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin. The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Rd., the former home of Lucy's Fried Chicken. The opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling 18 locations nationwide. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Austin hospitality team takes over East Riverside space with massive nightclub
NoCo Hospitality (aka the team behind all the glorious irreverence of Higher Ground on Congress) is revitalizing another Austin building. Taking over the former home of LaBare male strip club, Superstition is slated to open later this year. The space at 110 E. Riverside Dr. has long stood empty, but the new tenants will turn the 12,000-square-foot building into an elite nightclub. A November announcement says the club will channel "1970s energy," combining world-class entertainment from DJs and live performances with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces. Once open, Superstition will become the largest dance club in Central Austin....
Austin Clone - New craft beer bar taps into Rice University's Midtown innovation district
Innovative Houstonians will soon have a place to collaborate over a beer or two. Second Draught opens Monday, September 12 inside The Ion, Rice University's new innovation district in Midtown. Customers will be able to select from 18 beers taps that draw upon Houston's community of 70-plus craft beer breweries such as Saint Arnold, True Anomaly, and Eureka Heights. The counter service bar also offers two wines. Overall, Second Draught will seat 66 people inside and another 20 on its patio. Owners Sarah Pope and Adam Cryer bring craft beer credibility as the owners of Baileson Brewing...
New 80-story high-rise planned for downtown Austin would become Texas' tallest tower
A new tower planned for downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state, likely surpassing a different tower, Waterline, which is slated for completion in 2026.Local developer Wilson Capital has announced plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.Construction on the tower – which would include 450 apartments and rise 1,035 feet – is expected to begin next summer. The tower would be taller than the 1,022-foot height planned for the Waterline tower, currently under construction at...
Draft 'Vision Plan' for Zilker Park unveils land bridge and more possibilities
Austinites are overflowing with opinions about how the city should be evolving, and now they have a chance to apply those thoughts toward the city’s oldest park and most central public space. On November 15, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department released a draft vision plan for the future of Zilker Park, which is open to community comments through January 8, 2023.Officially titled the “draft Zilker Park Vision Plan document and map,” it sounds broad, because it is. The goal of the plan is to “establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of Zilker Metropolitan Park,” which...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Austin with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Austinites are the lucky ones on January 25, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour...
