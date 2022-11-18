Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme's New 'Santa Bake Shop' Collection Just Dropped
Holiday-themed foods are one of the most nostalgic and fun parts of the holiday season. While many people decorate their homes, restaurants and fast food chains get into the holiday spirit by releasing festive edible items. For those wanting to start their morning with some flavors of the season, IHOP's holiday menu highlights the flavors of gingersnaps, including pancakes and french toast (per Chew Boom). For a midday snack or dessert, Chick-fil-A offers up its seasonal peppermint milkshake, which features peppermint bark, a staple winter holiday ingredient.
Why Is It So Hard To Find Out Where Popeyes Serves Breakfast?
McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and Popeyes. What does each of these fast-food restaurants have in common? Perhaps it's that each of them has tried their hand at making the best chicken sandwich on the market. But what you probably didn't know is that these restaurants share another common factor — breakfast.
Buddy Valastro Just Launched A Sweet Potato Pie Cake On DoorDash
Whether you prefer sweet or savory food, there's something on the table for everyone at Thanksgiving. If your favorite dinner course is dessert, the holidays usually mean that there are multiple sweet options on the table, from a classic pumpkin pie to less-traditional options like bread pudding, which Andrew Zimmern recommends as a comforting Thanksgiving dish to finish the meal.
Why It's Important To Be Patient And Let Those Cookies Cool
Regardless of what you celebrate, the holiday season is dedicated to merrymaking and memories with family and friends alike. Although each person's holiday traditions vary from the next, there are a few common denominators that cultures from different backgrounds share during the holiday season. From decorating the Christmas tree and menorah display to neighborhood caroling and turning the volume on "A Kwanzaa Song," joy is the center of the holidays. One shared tradition among the many cultures that define the holiday season is baking.
Classic Mississippi Mud Cake Recipe
Chocolate cake is delicious enough on its own, but when you top it off with marshmallow fluff, frosting, and some crunchy pecans, it becomes truly irresistible. Recipe developer Jessica Morone does exactly that with her classic Mississippi mud cake, which she describes as "rich and decadent." If you've never made...
How To Nail The Bake Off, According To GBBO's Dave Friday
Time flies. Season 13 of "The Great British Bake Off" is finished, and if you haven't seen the latest season, it's best to stop reading now if you don't want to see spoilers ahead. The Malaysian-born, 32-year-old Syabira has been crowned the winner of the latest season of this wholesome show that's called "The Great British Baking Show" in the U.S. (via The Great British Bake Off).
TikTok Thinks Emily Mariko's Pumpkin Pie Is 'Raw'
It's hard to believe that it's been well over a year since Emily Mariko became a TikTok sensation because it feels like it was just yesterday that people became fixated on the viral salmon rice hack that helped launch her to stardom in September 2021 (via The Cut). The TikToker has amassed a massive following of more than 12.3 million people, and she tries to keep those peeps entertained with ASMR-style videos of her cooking just about everything under the sun. Mariko has demonstrated how to make things like soup, tea, and cookies, the latter of which she baked with the help of an unexpected guest. Last year, Mariko even took her followers along as she whipped up a massive Thanksgiving feast in a series of videos that have collectively earned upwards of 140 million views (via TikTok).
Sister Pie's Lisa Ludwinski Shares Her Tip For Making More Flavorful Pie Crust
What's the secret to a perfect pumpkin pie recipe or any pie you're planning on making this holiday season, be it pumpkin, pecan, or even chicken pot pie? Is it the perfect streusel topping or how you decorate the top layer? Whether you're making an apple pie or a traditional mincemeat pie (probably not that one), one element unites all your recipes and can make or break the flavor of your pie.
Are Veggie Burgers Getting Too Meat-Like?
What exactly is a veggie burger? Food Network defines it as a burger without meat that's made with plant-based foods such as vegetables, soy, beans, or grains. These burgers are versatile and can often change with the seasons. For example, during the summer, people might use bell peppers, zucchini, and eggplants, while kale, spinach, and carrots are usually reserved for winter. However, the majority of veggie burgers end up in kitchen freezers, so seasonal vegetables might not be that big of a factor.
Lindt Created Its Own 3D Virtual Store
It seems like nowadays everything is trying to be virtual– and not just in the sense of online shopping. You'll hear about companies striving to have more of an "online presence" or trying to lean more into building a social media following. As more and more companies turn away from the traditional brick-and-mortar to try and attract an audience in places like the Metaverse, you have to wonder what the future of business and shopping will look like. For Lindt, the future is now, and it's here to sell you chocolate in the cloud.
Tia Mowry's Secret Ingredient For Collard Greens - Exclusive
When the best food holiday of the year is on the horizon, you don't mess around — and neither does Tia Mowry. The "Sister, Sister" actress revealed her secret to mashed potatoes ahead of Thanksgiving (a garlic confit), and the family recipe that fills up a spot on her dining room table. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Mowry commented on her most talked about recipes and her daily dinner routine. Although her kids love that no-bake macaroni and cheese, her holiday collard greens take the cake — and apple pie.
What Exactly Is A Pudgy Pie?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Camping is among the most effective ways to get in touch with and appreciate nature's bounty. If you ever find yourself pitching a tent out in the wilderness, whether it be for a weekend or several days or weeks, having plenty of sustenance is essential. Perhaps your preferred method of camping is sleeping under the stars in your own backyard. Either way, when you envision a standard spread of outdoor campfire food, items such as hot dogs, s'mores, baked beans, roasted veggies, soups, stews, and perhaps freshly caught fish or game meats likely come to mind. But there is one type of campsite nosh that has become more widespread through the years due to its versatility, convenience, and of course, deliciousness.
TikTok Is Genuinely Stressed Over A Dunkin' Hide-And-Seek Story
By now, we all know that things can get a little crazy over at Dunkin'. For instance, according to a Spoon University testimonial, one Dunkin' customer ordered a pumpkin spice coffee with 17 pumps of pumpkin spice syrup. Sir, are you okay?. However, it's not just the customers that can...
Popeyes' Has A BOGO Deal For Its New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
We all love cooking here at Mashed.com, but if we're being perfectly honest, sometimes we feel a little bit of kitchen burnout from time to time. Apparently, we're not the only ones — according to a recent study by the Food Industry Association, cooking fatigue has become more prevalent among consumers in 2022, which, considering how much time we've all spent in the kitchen over the last few years, is perfectly understandable.
What Are The 'Cola Wars' In Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
The new Netflix series "Pepsi, Where's My Jet?" has reignited discussion about the so-called "cola wars," which riveted the world during the 1980s and 90s. According to the official Netflix trailer for the docuseries, Pepsi "needed something huge" in an effort to narrow the margin between the two soda giants.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
Lay's Deep Dish Pizza Flavor Is Back At Sam's Club After 4 Years
Walk down any snack aisle at the grocery store or browse any vending machine and it's clear how many chip brands are out there. One of the most popular — right up there with UTZ and Doritos — is Lay's. While Lay's is most famous for its OG potato chips, the brand has also made a name for itself by releasing tons of new and unique flavors over the years.
Raising Cane's Has Joined With Antisocial Social Club For A New Clothing Line
Do you dream of chicken finger print slides? Well, your chance might just have arrived. Hot off the heels of the brand's recent collab with the Hostess With the Mostess, Martha Stewart, edgy streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club is collaborating with Louisiana fast-food chain Raising Cane's (per High Snobriety). Since chicken fingers are Raising Cane's signature dish, it wouldn't be surprising to see their image emblazoned on a fresh piece of this hot collection.
Whole Foods Is Giving Away A Year Of Free Groceries With A Recipe Contest
In a recent post on Whole Foods' Instagram, the popular upscale grocery store announced a new recipe contest where the winner can receive $10,000 in free groceries from Whole Foods by submitting their holiday side dish recipe. The contest began on November 9, 2022 and is open until November 30, 2022, according to Whole Foods. Entrants must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States; however, the contest is not open to residents of West Virginia, Vermont, South Dakota, North Dakota, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Alaska. The contest is also not open to anyone who is a professional chef, a recipe developer, a cook, or a current Whole Foods employee.
Michael Symon Just Claimed He Is 'Anti-Stuffing'
If you ask someone what the most important dish on the Thanksgiving table is, or at least the most traditional, they'll probably say turkey. But there's another element to the meal that's almost just as iconic. In fact, 27 percent of people surveyed by Mashed said that it was their favorite side dish to make for Thanksgiving. Any ideas of what it could be? Sorry, green bean casserole fans — it's stuffing, of course.
