Houston, TX

atozsports.com

Cowboys fans are going to love Mike McCarthy’s latest comments

Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Comments that should excite the Cowboys fan base ahead of a playoff-like atmosphere in the NFC. The Cowboys’ head coach was asked about his quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott had a solid outing overall...
DALLAS, TX
TexansDaily

Heated Texans Coach Lovie Smith: 'We're Not A Good Football Team'

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith, for perhaps the first time, sounded a bit exasperated after yet another bitter loss Sunday. Thoroughly dominated by the Washington Commanders during a 23-10 defeat at NRG Stadium as quarterback Davis Mills was intercepted for a pick-six to start the game and the Texans finished with a season-low 148 yards of total offense, the first-year coach acknowledged the dismal state of the team.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Commanders Cruise to Victory vs. Texans, Back Over .500

For the first time since Week 1, the Washington Commanders (6-5) are over .500 following their 23-10 win against the Houston Texans (1-8-1) Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The Commanders established their lead early in the first quarter when cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off Texans quarterback Davis Mills for a touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Commanders vs. Texans Week 11 inactives: Holcomb remains out

After knocking off the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in thrilling fashion on the road, the Washington Commanders hope to carry that same energy to this Sunday's contest against the Houston Texans. Washington's defense won't have its entire arsenal, however, as starting linebacker Cole Holcomb will miss his fourth straight game...
HOUSTON, TX

