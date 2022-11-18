ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VT Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Friday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-1-6

(three, one, six)

Pick 4 Day

9-0-3-4

(nine, zero, three, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

