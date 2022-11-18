ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Police search for suspect who stabbed 3 at Craig Ranch Regional Park

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week after three men were stabbed at Craig Ranch Regional Park, North Las Vegas police are still looking for the suspect and they don’t believe it was a random act of violence.

Even so, police said there will be additional personnel at the park for events and to oversee all areas, including the skate park.

The three men stabbed were 18, 23, and 40 years old. Two were treated and released and the third was hospitalized.

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

According to North Las Vegas police, the stabbing occurred on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 2:09 p.m. during a fight between two groups. The suspect fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Police released three 911 calls from that incident. In one call, the 23-year-old stabbing victim tells the operator he was stabbed in the stomach but he doesn’t know the person who did it.

The brother of that victim also called 911 for help and said he didn’t know the suspect. The names of the victims or the callers were not released.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at this link .

