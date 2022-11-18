MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
02-06-32-34-35
(two, six, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Lucky For Life
20-24-26-33-41, Lucky Ball: 18
(twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Poker Lotto
AC-JD-6C-4S-7S
(AC, JD, 6C, 4S, 7S)
Midday Daily 3
1-6-2
(one, six, two)
Midday Daily 4
5-3-7-6
(five, three, seven, six)
Daily 3
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
Daily 4
4-9-5-9
(four, nine, five, nine)
Fantasy 5
10-12-25-26-28
(ten, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
02-03-06-09-11-12-20-22-26-27-29-30-32-43-47-58-67-71-74-77-78-80
(two, three, six, nine, eleven, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, eighty)
Mega Millions
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $259,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
Comments / 0