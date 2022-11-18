ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Gutierrez Tabbed MAC Wrestler of the Week

ANNVILLE, Pa. (November 21, 2022) – Senior Hunter Gutierrez of No. 5 Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling was named Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the first for the Lacey Township, New Jersey native and the first for the...
Women’s Basketball’s Broad Named MAC Freedom Player of the Week

ANNVILLE, Pa. (November 21, 2022) – Graduate student Jess Broad of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's basketball team was named MAC Freedom Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the fifth career accolade for the Morganville, New Jersey native and the first for...
Men’s and Women’s Soccer Combine for 12 Academic All-District Selections

GREENWOOD, Ind. (November 22, 2022) – Six members of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team and six members of the men's soccer team each earned Academic All-District honors, the College Sports Communicators (CSC) organization (formerly CoSIDA) announced. Seniors Bruno Andino, Justin Cross and Emerson Kuzemka, along with...
Men’s Basketball Falls to Scranton in Home Opener 82-61

HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 19, 2022) – Junior Mike Goodall had a team-high 15 points and sophomore Jack Spellman added 11 points and five rebounds, but the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team fell to the University of Scranton 82-61 Saturday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Junior...
SCRANTON, PA
Men’s Fencing Goes 4-1 to Open MACFA Play

NEW YORK, N.Y. (November 20, 2022) – First-year Nick Reznick was one of four student-athletes with 10 wins to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's fencing team to a 4-1 record Sunday at the MACFA Group 'A' vs. 'B' event, hosted by Hunter College at its SportsPlex complex.
