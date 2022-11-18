Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
stevensducks.com
Gutierrez Tabbed MAC Wrestler of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (November 21, 2022) – Senior Hunter Gutierrez of No. 5 Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling was named Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the first for the Lacey Township, New Jersey native and the first for the...
stevensducks.com
Final Four Bound! Inguardi’s PK Sends No. 4 Men’s Soccer Over No. 19 Johns Hopkins
HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 20, 2022) – Graduate student Dylan Inguardi drove a ball into the left side of the net in the sixth round of a penalty shootout to send No. 4 Stevens Institute of Technology men's soccer over No. 19 Johns Hopkins University Sunday in an NCAA quarterfinal match at the DeBaun Athletic Complex.
stevensducks.com
Women’s Basketball’s Broad Named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
ANNVILLE, Pa. (November 21, 2022) – Graduate student Jess Broad of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's basketball team was named MAC Freedom Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The award is the fifth career accolade for the Morganville, New Jersey native and the first for...
stevensducks.com
Gutierrez Named Most Outstanding Wrestler to Lead No. 5 Wrestling at CUW Open
MEQUON, Wis. (November 19, 2022) – Senior Hunter Gutierrez and junior Luke Hoerle finished first at 149 and 125, respectively, to lead No. 5 Stevens Institute of Technology wrestling Saturday at the 29th annual CUW Open, hosted by Concordia University Wisconsin at the R. John Buck Fieldhouse. A total...
stevensducks.com
Men’s and Women’s Soccer Combine for 12 Academic All-District Selections
GREENWOOD, Ind. (November 22, 2022) – Six members of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's soccer team and six members of the men's soccer team each earned Academic All-District honors, the College Sports Communicators (CSC) organization (formerly CoSIDA) announced. Seniors Bruno Andino, Justin Cross and Emerson Kuzemka, along with...
stevensducks.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to Scranton in Home Opener 82-61
HOBOKEN, N.J. (November 19, 2022) – Junior Mike Goodall had a team-high 15 points and sophomore Jack Spellman added 11 points and five rebounds, but the Stevens Institute of Technology men's basketball team fell to the University of Scranton 82-61 Saturday in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Junior...
stevensducks.com
Men’s Fencing Goes 4-1 to Open MACFA Play
NEW YORK, N.Y. (November 20, 2022) – First-year Nick Reznick was one of four student-athletes with 10 wins to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology men's fencing team to a 4-1 record Sunday at the MACFA Group 'A' vs. 'B' event, hosted by Hunter College at its SportsPlex complex.
