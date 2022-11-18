ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
 4 days ago

(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges.

Greene Co. authorities arrest 4 in reported hotel drug bust

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges:

  • 35 counts of violating a protective order
  • 35 counts of stalking
  • One count of disorderly conduct
  • One count of destruction of public property
  • One count of illegal use of a tracking device
  • One count of inducing a witness to provide false testimony

The investigation remains ongoing.

In May, Adkins was indicted on 82 felony charges , including dozens of counts of election fraud, 11 counts of absentee voting procedure violations, eight counts of public embezzlement and more.

Adkins was booked into the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Haysi on Nov. 17.

News Channel 11 called Buchanan County authorities, who declined to comment on the matter.

