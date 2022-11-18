NCPD: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident.

Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the August 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report.

Police were advised by the victim that he was headed north on Ashley Phosphate Road near Stall Road when he switched lanes before Fulton drove around his vehicle and slammed on brakes in front of him.

Following a back-and-forth exchange between the two, Fulton reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it in the victim’s direction.

The victim also reported that Fulton said to him “I got your tag number, I’ll come to your house,” which then made him fear for his family.

Fulton is currently held on a $10,000 bond at Al Cannon Detention Center.

