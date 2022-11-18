ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in road rage incident

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident.

Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the August 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report.

Police were advised by the victim that he was headed north on Ashley Phosphate Road near Stall Road when he switched lanes before Fulton drove around his vehicle and slammed on brakes in front of him.

Following a back-and-forth exchange between the two, Fulton reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it in the victim’s direction.

The victim also reported that Fulton said to him “I got your tag number, I’ll come to your house,” which then made him fear for his family.

Fulton is currently held on a $10,000 bond at Al Cannon Detention Center.

Comments / 10

WOLVERINES
4d ago

This is why my wife and I are always legally armed,always have situational awareness when we leave the house and are ready to take appropriate action should this type of incident were to happen.We also don't go in areas where violent crime is common place...

Reply
10
DC Money
4d ago

another person that should never be able to own a firearm

Reply
12
 

