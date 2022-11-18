Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
South SLO County: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in South SLO County increased in the last week to $499. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in South SLO County was $455. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in North Coast SLO County the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Cambria that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot was $596.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in Morro Bay the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Morro Bay that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Morro Bay in the last three weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past three weeks, with an average price of $841,250. The average price per square foot ended up at $630.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Los Osos the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Los Osos that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Osos in the last two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $559.
SLO County mother asks public for help finding her missing daughter
The 22-year-old woman was last seen in Arroyo Grande on Sunday night.
SLO residents catch recent mountain lion sightings on camera
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
syvnews.com
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
Noozhawk
Highway 154 Driver Nabbed Traveling More than 150 mph in Lamborghini
The driver of Lamborghini was nabbed for traveling 152 mph on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley on Sunday — well above the 55 mph speed limit — and landed a ticket for reckless driving and a lot of attention on social media. California Highway Patrol officers...
This Paso Robles wine is one of Wine Spectator’s top 20 picks for 2022
The top-rated red blend is “supple, rich and plump with personality,” the magazine said.
SLO trails closed after mountain lion sightings. Here’s where the big cats were seen
Biking and hiking spots are affected, according to the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department.
UPDATE: Second fire at Heritage Ranch home overnight
After containing the flames last night, another fire broke out in the same Heritage Ranch home early this morning. Fire crews are on the scene now.
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
ExxonMobil is selling Central Coast offshore oil platforms, processing plant. What’s next?
The $643 million sale includes the former Plains All American pipeline that caused the Refugio oil spill.
Noozhawk
Major Injuries Reported in Collision at Highway 154, Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos
Four people were injured, two critically, in a collision Sunday evening in Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Foxen Canyon Road at Highway 154, where two vehicles had collided head-on, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Local vineyard’s wine named to ‘Top-100 in the World’ list
Wine Spectator placed McPrice Myers red blend at No. 16 on the prestigious list. – McPrice Myers has announced its 2020 Beautiful Earth Red was named a “Top 100” wine in the world by Wine Spectator magazine. The international 2022 Top 100 list appears in the magazine’s current issue.
americanmilitarynews.com
Another SpaceX rocket set to take off from Vandenberg base amid busy launch year
A SpaceX rocket will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Lompoc on Friday night, carrying 52 more of the aerospace company’s Starlink satellites into orbit. The launch is scheduled for 8.25 p.m. Friday, with a backup opportunity on Saturday at 8:11 p.m., according to SpaceX. The launch will...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Burn Piles Off Highway 154
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting pile burns near Painted Cave and Paradise Road off Highway 154. Crews are working to complete the burning of Hazard Reduction Burn Piles in the area of the Painted Cave Fuel Break. Smoke may be noticable in these areas over the next...
Death notices for Nov. 8-17
Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
