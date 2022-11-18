ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Burn Piles Off Highway 154

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is conducting pile burns near Painted Cave and Paradise Road off Highway 154. Crews are working to complete the burning of Hazard Reduction Burn Piles in the area of the Painted Cave Fuel Break. Smoke may be noticable in these areas over the next...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA

