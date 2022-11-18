Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Heardle today, November 20: Answer, hints, and help for song of the day (Sunday)
Are you struggling to guess the Heardle for November 20? Would you like some help?. How has your Sunday been so far? Ready to sit down and play Heardle? The featured song of the day comes from a band that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
Bob Dylan to Release ‘Time Out of Mind Sessions’ Deluxe Box Set
Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s 13th album, Time Out of Mind, is a new expanded edition, Fragments – Time Out Of Mind (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17. Available January 27, 2023, the project includes the release of an alternate version of “Love Sick,” recorded on January 14, 1997, at Criteria Studios. “Love Sick” is out now.
How the Eagles Soared Again With Their Final Studio Album, ‘Long Road Out of Eden’
The Eagles hadn't put out a new studio album in nearly 30 years when they released Long Road Out of Eden in 2007, but they proved their staying power when the album soared to the top of the charts and scored multiple hits. Why Did the Eagles Break Up?. Both...
Jokia Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of November 19, 2022)
Jokia scores her second straight career-opening No. 1 on Gospel Airplay with “Let Him In”. Jokia Williams is from Killeen, Texas. She wrote the song solo and self-released it. About Jokia: To capture the heart of God while simultaneously compelling others to an intimate relationship with Christ, Jokia in a nutshell is A guitar playing […]
Comments / 0