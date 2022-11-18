ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jokia Is Number One On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart This Week (Week of November 19, 2022)

Jokia scores her second straight career-opening No. 1 on Gospel Airplay with “Let Him In”. Jokia Williams is from Killeen, Texas.  She wrote the song solo and self-released it.   About Jokia:   To capture the heart of God while simultaneously compelling others to an intimate relationship with Christ, Jokia in a nutshell is A guitar playing […]
TEXAS STATE

