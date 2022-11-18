ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 14

Mike James
3d ago

next they'll be tattooing numbers on your forearm to do anything, or a barcode that can be scanned.

azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
TUCSON, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
KSLTV

BLM seeks public feedback on three oil, gas sites in Utah and Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Utah and Arizona. According to the BLM website, the first Utah site will be 14 parcels making up nearly 27-thousand acres in Sanpete County, Utah. The second site is four parcels at about 5-thousand acres in Wayne County.
UTAH STATE
prescottenews.com

Fact-check: Democratic Maricopa County attorney candidate says Arizona has world’s eighth-highest incarceration – Cronkite News

The Prison Policy Initiative reported, based on data from 2020 and 2021, that Arizona would have the eighth highest incarceration rate in the world if it were evaluated as an independent nation. The state incarcerates 868 people per 100,000 residents. Other measures also rank Arizona high for incarceration rates. Other...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey launches 1-stop business portal for owners

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday the launch of a one-stop business portal for entrepreneurs to grow their business. The Arizona Business One Stop, which launched in partnership with the Arizona Department of Administration, aims to make the process for expanding or starting a business simpler by bringing the process to a centralized site, Ducey’s office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Arizona votes are now counted, but election drama will go on

Photo By Olivia Dols/Cronkite News: A Maricopa County election worker gathers ballots. With Maricopa County saying that it had finished its vote count, it appeared Monday that Arizona’s midterm had reached a milestone – no votes left to count – but the ordeal is far from over.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue

File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

ADOT announces Name-A-Snowplow contest winners

PHOENIX – The results of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest are in and Arizonans have chosen three pun-tastic names for ADOT snowplows. After tabulating nearly 7,000 votes, the winning snowplow names are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. These three winning names beat out 12 other finalists in...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
lynnwoodtimes.com

Arizona Attorney General Office alleges unlawful General Election

PHEONIX, AZ, November 21, 2022—In an official letter by Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright representing the Elections Integrity Unit of the Office of the Arizona Attorney General, she demands a plethora of election information from Maricopa County officials relating to voting machine problems that raise concerns to the “lawful compliance with Arizona election law.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

