Newly elected U.S. legislators will join veteran lawmakers in deciding the fate of the Farm Bill next year. The bill, which is up for renewal every five years, determines funding for large food-related issues, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commodities and crop insurance and an issue most expected to draw debate – climate change. The bipartisan nature of the bill and the split control of Congressional chambers makes it unclear how the bill will play out. In the St. Louis area, a $3 billion project to create a "downtown" Chesterfield could receive a $353 million tax break. And, Bayer is the latest company to downsize its real estate as it moves to sell 95 acres of its campus in Creve Coeur. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.

CHESTERFIELD, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO