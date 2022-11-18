Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
Revisiting the ‘Miracle on Grass’ ahead of USA-England World Cup clash
The day after Thanksgiving, the best soccer players from the United States and England will reignite an old rivalry at the 2022 World Cup. Revisiting the ‘Miracle on Grass’ ahead of USA-England …. The day after Thanksgiving, the best soccer players from the United States and England will...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis soccer fans toast the World Cup kick-off
World Cup 2022 is underway in Qatar as the host country faced Ecuador in the opening match on Sunday. St. Louis soccer fans toast the World Cup kick-off World Cup 2022 is underway in Qatar as the host country faced Ecuador in the opening match on Sunday. Presidential Libraries, Museums...
FOX2now.com
Forest Park to track many animals for new study
Tracking wildlife in Forest Park to learn about their behavior and hunting habits. Tracking wildlife in Forest Park to learn about their behavior and hunting habits. Violating the law could result in an arrest and a $500 fine. The O’Fallon Police Department says it’s also a matter of safety.
FOX2now.com
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The isolation of social media
Through social media, we are connected. But are we really connected?. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The isolation …. Through social media, we are connected. But are we really connected?. Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s …. One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be...
3 St. Louis women hit 3 holes-in-one on a golf trip
ST. LOUIS — A group of St. Louis women recently took a golf trip to Las Vegas and returned with three once-in-a-lifetime memories. Carol Cullinaire, 84, has been golfing for a long time. "I got my first set of clubs in 1960," Cullinaire said. Susan Degrandele, 59, also golfs...
St. Louis American
‘Martin Luther Mathews' work will be etched in the fabric of St. Louis forever more’
A “girl dad” to five daughters, Martin Luther Mathews and his late wife Barbara had no biological male children. But on Thursday morning, Graham Chapel was also filled with “sons” who gathered to honor the memory of their chosen father. They called him Mr. Mathews –...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety
At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress. At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
FOX2now.com
Woman shot and killed Monday night
St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed. St. Louis Police are busy as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches after two murders just hours apart. The latest happened late Monday night, where a woman was shot and killed.
FOX2now.com
Elderly Illinois couple has waited 2 years for city to fix sinkhole problem
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
FOX2now.com
Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city. Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving. For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis native and Comedian Samson Crouppen performs at Helium Comedy Club
ST. LOUIS – What are you doing on Wednesday, November 23?. No plans? No, you have some because you don’t want to miss this hometown comedian. Samson Crouppen grew up in St. Louis and then made his way to Los Angeles. He’s developed a successful standup career, even getting his own special available on Amazon.
FOX2now.com
A Christmas Carol At the Repertory Theatre open until Dec. 30
It's time to get into the holiday spirit, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is helping you with a brand-new tradition. A Christmas Carol At the Repertory Theatre open until …. It's time to get into the holiday spirit, and the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is helping you...
Photos: St. Dominic makes history with win over Parkway Central in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinals
The St. Dominic football team got a big boost with the return of dynamic senior running back Jackson Overton. Overton, one of the state's best running backs as a junior when he racked up 1,642 total yards and scored 29 touchdowns, suffered a broken clavicle in the Crusaders' jamboree. He returned ...
Cardinal Dolan to appear with other Catholic leaders at a St. Louis Christmas concert
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several high profile Catholic leaders will be attending a. Christmas concert this weekend. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is headlining the event. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski, Archbishop Emeritus Robert Carlson, and Bishop Mark Rivotuso will all be there with him. The concert is at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26 at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade Preparatory High School.
Beloved sportscaster Jay Randolph Jr. dies at 53
ST. LOUIS – Jay Randolph Jr., the gregarious sportscaster who spent 30 years on the airwaves in St. Louis, died last week after announcing he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was 53. According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Randolph died on Friday, Nov....
FOX2now.com
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound. For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound. Normandy school students create original opera. "The Big Bad Day" might sound like bad...
FOX2now.com
Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 EB
A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. Overnight crash causes dangerous backups on I-44 …. A one-car crash caused an early morning traffic jam on eastbound I-44. West County Center gives out free gift cards for …. Money is tight, but if you're shopping on...
FOX2now.com
Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities homeowners and businesses have
Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Brown & Crouppen attorney shares what legal responsibilities …. Clearing snow and ice are part of dealing with winter weather. Variety gives children with special needs a brand …. A team of over 160 volunteers with Variety The Children’s...
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: $3 billion Chesterfield development could receive tax break; Bayer downsizes campus
Newly elected U.S. legislators will join veteran lawmakers in deciding the fate of the Farm Bill next year. The bill, which is up for renewal every five years, determines funding for large food-related issues, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commodities and crop insurance and an issue most expected to draw debate – climate change. The bipartisan nature of the bill and the split control of Congressional chambers makes it unclear how the bill will play out. In the St. Louis area, a $3 billion project to create a "downtown" Chesterfield could receive a $353 million tax break. And, Bayer is the latest company to downsize its real estate as it moves to sell 95 acres of its campus in Creve Coeur. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
