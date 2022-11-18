ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

KCAS Pets of the Week: Bo and Misha

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog, now’s the time: The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving dog adoption fees until Nov. 23.

Bo is a 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix. He’s very friendly and social. He’s great for cuddling on a cold winter day. Even though he’s 7, he has plenty of energy for walks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fz915_0jFyphcL00
Bo is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

You could also choose Misha , a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been featured as a pet of the week before.

“This girl is 80 lbs of mush and loooooove,” the shelter wrote.

The shelter says she love to play but also lounge around on her favorite futon.

“She’s the BEST girl and is ready to find her forever home,” the shelter said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TriA_0jFyphcL00
Misha is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

While dog adoption fees are being waived through Nov. 23, you must still pay $17 to license your dog.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Thieves take nearly $10K from Muskegon animal shelter

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week. According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment — upping the amount from $80 to $9,980. The jump made it through fraud...
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

Here's how you can feed four for under $20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the cost of everything is going up. Celebrating Thanksgiving is no exception. Providing a traditional Thanksgiving meal for the family is more expensive than ever. But if you plan and do some homework and smart shopping you can make it work. We're...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy