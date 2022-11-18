KCAS Pets of the Week: Bo and Misha

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog, now’s the time: The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving dog adoption fees until Nov. 23.

Bo is a 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix. He’s very friendly and social. He’s great for cuddling on a cold winter day. Even though he’s 7, he has plenty of energy for walks.

Bo is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

You could also choose Misha , a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been featured as a pet of the week before.

“This girl is 80 lbs of mush and loooooove,” the shelter wrote.

The shelter says she love to play but also lounge around on her favorite futon.

“She’s the BEST girl and is ready to find her forever home,” the shelter said.

Misha is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter.

While dog adoption fees are being waived through Nov. 23, you must still pay $17 to license your dog.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.

