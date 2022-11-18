ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out

AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend. The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will also honor the lives of trans lives lost in general, "taken too soon."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

4 arrested in connection with string of storage unit burglaries in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of storage unit burglaries across the city. The Austin Police Department said its Residential Burglary Unit arrested 37-year-old Michael Dominic Ruiz, 27-year-old Daniel Gabriel Milner, 23-year-old Rex Daniel Fagile and 37-year-old Renata Ava Shepherd for multiple storage unit burglaries committed over the last six months.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

2 burglary suspects in custody after Central Austin police chase

AUSTIN, Texas — Two burglary suspects are in custody Friday morning after police chased them around Interstate 35 and 38th Street in Central Austin. The incident happened a little before 1 a.m. Friday. Austin police said the suspects were stealing from cars at nearby apartment complexes before they led officers on a chase.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shop Small Saturday in Austin on Nov. 26

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is encouraging residents and community members to participate in Shop Small Saturday to support local businesses. Shop Small Saturday is a holiday shopping event after Thanksgiving and Black Friday to help support the small, local businesses within a community. The annual event helps small business owners within Austin, and across the country, thrive and continue working.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy