Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out
AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend. The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will also honor the lives of trans lives lost in general, "taken too soon."
Advocacy group providing resources for domestic violence survivors in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For survivors of domestic violence in Central Texas, there are many resources available for whatever they might need. One of the biggest hurdles for a survivor to escape an abuser can be legal assistance, and the Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) is providing the tools that survivors will need.
'Please reach out' | Police, family appeal for information in Barton Springs homicide investigation
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a man found shot to death by his car in the parking lot at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool on Aug. 25 is asking for anyone who may know something to come forward. Austin police are still searching for leads in the...
Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
The SAFE Alliance is helping domestic violence survivors with shelter, other resources
AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance, or SAFE, is dedicated to stopping abuse and assisting domestic violence survivors in Central Texas. SAFE stands for "stop abuse for everyone." The organization provides housing, support services and prevention programs to stop the cycle of domestic violence. SAFE comes from two human...
4 arrested in connection with string of storage unit burglaries in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of storage unit burglaries across the city. The Austin Police Department said its Residential Burglary Unit arrested 37-year-old Michael Dominic Ruiz, 27-year-old Daniel Gabriel Milner, 23-year-old Rex Daniel Fagile and 37-year-old Renata Ava Shepherd for multiple storage unit burglaries committed over the last six months.
AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
KVUE
Marble Falls ISD reviewing video footage as basketball team responds to racist situation
A racist incident was caught on video at a girl's high school basketball game. A San Antonio- area high school senior is speaking out about the noises made at her.
2 burglary suspects in custody after Central Austin police chase
AUSTIN, Texas — Two burglary suspects are in custody Friday morning after police chased them around Interstate 35 and 38th Street in Central Austin. The incident happened a little before 1 a.m. Friday. Austin police said the suspects were stealing from cars at nearby apartment complexes before they led officers on a chase.
Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan draft released
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Austin city leaders are looking at making some changes around Zilker Park. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department recently released its Zilker Park Vision Plan draft. The plan includes adding more parking garages, pedestrian bridges, and also some changes to Barton Springs Road. The plan...
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas. You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
KVUE
Reward doubles in search for Jason Landry
The missing Texas State student has not been seen since 2020. His car was found abandoned in Luling.
KVUE
Shop Small Saturday in Austin on Nov. 26
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is encouraging residents and community members to participate in Shop Small Saturday to support local businesses. Shop Small Saturday is a holiday shopping event after Thanksgiving and Black Friday to help support the small, local businesses within a community. The annual event helps small business owners within Austin, and across the country, thrive and continue working.
Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects
AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
Austin nonprofit ECHO receives $2.5 million grant to end homelessness from Bezos fund
AUSTIN, Texas — The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to assist in ending homelessness around Austin and Travis County. ECHO was selected as one of the 40 nonprofits by the Day 1 Families Fund, created in 2018...
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
Schools and treatment centers dealing with a rise in fentanyl use among young people
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas has seen a spike in opioid and fentanyl deaths over the past several years. With that, local school districts and treatment facilities are trying to amplify their warnings to teens and young adults. Fentanyl is a deadly drug that can be taken in many...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0