Daily Iowan
Iowa football tight end Sam LaPorta, fullback Monte Pottebaum not listed on Week 13 depth chart
Senior tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum were not listed on Iowa football’s Week 13 depth chart released Monday afternoon. Both suffered injuries in Iowa’s game against Minnesota last Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. LaPorta caught four passes for 95 yards, including a career-long...
Daily Iowan
Goal-setting key to Iowa football linebacker Seth Benson’s success
Iowa senior linebacker Seth Benson said goal-setting has been a key to his success as a two-year starter on the Hawkeye defense. But, that mindset did not begin when Seth came to Iowa City from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2018. As a youth football player, Seth wanted to run...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Omaha
No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Omaha in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 100-64. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the freshly ranked Hawkeyes with a career-high 30 points. Iowa guard Ahron Ulis made his first career start while filling in for an injured Tony Perkins. Ulis scored seven points and recorded four assists.
Daily Iowan
Kris Murray’s career night lifts Iowa men’s basketball over Omaha
The No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on Monday night with a 100-64 victory over Omaha at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Up 10-9 after the first 6:25 of action, the Hawkeyes outscored the Mavericks, 90-55 over the final 33:35 and led, 49-28, at the half. Iowa junior forward...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football is on the precipice of one of the greatest turnarounds in Kirk Ferentz’s head coaching tenure
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football is one win away from what might be the most impressive midseason revitalization in the Kirk Ferentz era. Four weeks ago, the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 54-10, in Columbus and dropped to 3-4 overall on the season. Now, Iowa is in the middle of a four-game winning streak and a last-minute push for a Big Ten West Division title.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Belmont
Iowa women’s basketball defeated Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 73-62. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring 33 points. Iowa will next play at Oregon State on Friday, November 25.
Daily Iowan
Caitlin Clark overcomes ankle injury, leads Iowa women’s basketball to victory over Belmont
A nagging ankle injury didn’t keep reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark out of the game on Sunday as Iowa took down Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 73-62. Clark was injured in the final seconds of Iowa’s game against Kansas State on Thursday, twisting her ankle. She was helped off the floor by athletic trainers but walked to the bus unaided on Thursday night.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Daily Iowan
Trial for former UI student with theft, attempted murder charges pushed to March 2023
The trial for former University of Iowa student Ali Younes was pushed back from the original Dec. 6 date. It will now be held on March 28, 2023 at the Johnson County Courthouse and is estimated to last three days, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. Younes, 19,...
willmarradio.com
More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
