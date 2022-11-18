ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball vs. Omaha

No. 25 Iowa men’s basketball defeated Omaha in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, 100-64. Iowa forward Kris Murray led the freshly ranked Hawkeyes with a career-high 30 points. Iowa guard Ahron Ulis made his first career start while filling in for an injured Tony Perkins. Ulis scored seven points and recorded four assists.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa football is on the precipice of one of the greatest turnarounds in Kirk Ferentz’s head coaching tenure

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa football is one win away from what might be the most impressive midseason revitalization in the Kirk Ferentz era. Four weeks ago, the Hawkeyes lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 54-10, in Columbus and dropped to 3-4 overall on the season. Now, Iowa is in the middle of a four-game winning streak and a last-minute push for a Big Ten West Division title.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Belmont

Iowa women’s basketball defeated Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, 73-62. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the way for the Hawkeyes, scoring 33 points. Iowa will next play at Oregon State on Friday, November 25.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Caitlin Clark overcomes ankle injury, leads Iowa women’s basketball to victory over Belmont

A nagging ankle injury didn’t keep reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Caitlin Clark out of the game on Sunday as Iowa took down Belmont at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 73-62. Clark was injured in the final seconds of Iowa’s game against Kansas State on Thursday, twisting her ankle. She was helped off the floor by athletic trainers but walked to the bus unaided on Thursday night.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 150 former Minneapolis Police Officers collect workers comp after death of Floyd

(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 150 former Minneapolis police officers have collected a combined nearly 26 million dollars in worker's compensations settlements since George Floyd's death. That comes out to around 167-thousand dollars per officer. The hundreds of officers left the force in the years following Floyd's death, claiming post-traumatic stress disorder and collected disability benefits.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

