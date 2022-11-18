ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Biden's administration just asked the Supreme Court to reinstate its student-loan forgiveness plan to 'avoid prolonging this uncertainty for the millions of affected borrowers'

By Ayelet Sheffey,Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcqAr_0jFypQYs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRRQQ_0jFypQYs00
US President Joe Biden.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  • The Biden administration on Friday asked the Supreme Court to revive its student-debt relief plan.
  • It comes after a lower federal court ruled on Monday to keep the relief paused.
  • Biden also appealed another ruling from a Texas federal Judge who blocked the relief last week.

President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan once again arrives at the Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice on Friday urged the nation's highest court to allow the president's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers to move forward after a lower federal court halted the program.

In the filing , Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar calls on the Supreme Court to lift the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling handed down on Monday, which maintained a pause on the debt relief indefinitely. The court initially paused the program from taking effect in October, siding with six Republican-led states that claimed the debt relief would hurt their states' tax revenues and should be blocked.

The 8th Circuit's decision "leaves millions of economically vulnerable borrowers in limbo, uncertain about the size of their debt and unable to make financial decisions with an accurate understanding of their future repayment obligations," Prelogar wrote.

Failure to restart the implementation of the debt relief, Prelogar continued, could trigger "severe financial consequences" for borrowers who are at risk of defaulting on their loans when student-loan payments are scheduled to resume after December 31.

The Biden administration also told the Supreme Court that the appeal can be considered a formal petition for a full briefing on the dispute "to avoid prolonging this uncertainty for the millions of affected borrowers," Prelogar wrote. If granted, such a scenario would mean the justices would schedule and hear oral arguments on the case and then hand down a decision, a process that could take months.

Friday's appeal marks the third time Biden's student-debt forgiveness program has come before the nation's highest court. Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett in recent weeks dismissed two challenges to block the relief.

A federal judge in Texas last week also blocked Biden's debt relief and declared it illegal, and the Biden administration filed an appeal to that case, as well.

Since Biden announced the one-time debt cancellation in August, a number of conservative lawsuits have attempted to block the debt relief. Given the lower courts' rulings blocking the relief, it's unclear how the Supreme Court will intervene.

For now, the 26 million borrowers who have already applied for debt relief remain in limbo, and the Education Department indicated that it is not accepting any new applications at this time — but it remains confident that it will ultimately prevail in legal battles. It's also " examining " extending the student-loan payment pause to ensure borrowers are not thrown into repayment without the relief they were promised.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Owns TWO Shotguns, REFUSES To Comment On Son Hunter's Alleged Gun Crimes

President Joe Biden recently revealed he owns two shotguns, although he refused to acknowledge the alleged gun crimes committed by his son Hunter, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 79-year-old president made the surprising revelation during a townhall forum taped on Tuesday and released on Sunday.While answering questions from six young adults for the forum, which was hosted by the left-leaning media outlet NowThis, Biden advocated for both responsible gun ownership as well as appropriate gun control measures throughout the nation.“I think anyone who owns weapons, any weapon, should have to lock them up. If they're legal weapons. Lock them up,” Biden responded...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Business Insider

Meet a 30-year-old with $110,000 in student debt who chose her job in hopes of public-service loan forgiveness — but her balance just keeps growing

Kjerstin Laine, 30, owes over $110,000 in student debt from undergraduate and graduate programs. Laine's career in the nonprofit sector, in theory, offers a path to forgiveness. But interest means she's barely paid it off, and Biden's forgiveness is just a drop in the bucket. Like millions of student-loan borrowers,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
Business Insider

Business Insider

739K+
Followers
44K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy