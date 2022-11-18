Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
5 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
This Fishers, Indiana company can ‘add video to anything’
Thanksgiving week is the time to celebrate with family, and it’s also one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year. If you’re shopping this season, we encourage you to shop at local businesses in our community. We spoke with John Wechsler, founder and CEO of Spokenote, who has some innovative ideas on how businesses can communicate with their customers during this season and year round.
WISH-TV
Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
WISH-TV
Doing this for 30 seconds a day may cut cancer risk by 80%
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From a very young age, some people are warned by their parents to stay out of the sun to avoid skin cancer. However, evidence is shedding light on the benefits a daily dose of sunshine may have in preventing all types of cancer. Taking in just...
WISH-TV
Understanding alternatives to fixed-rate mortgage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The housing market is cooling down and prices are improving for buyers. But, mortgage rates are still rising. David McCoige, president of production at Tucker Mortgage L.L.C., visited Daybreak on Tuesday to offer some tips to home buyers. Assumable mortgages. Federal Housing Administration and Veterans Affairs...
WISH-TV
This sustainable shrimp farm is finding success in Indianapolis
On this week’s Industry Focus segment, we meet the CEO of a new sustainable farming business that recently started harvesting in Indianapolis. Daniel Russek is the CEO of Atarraya, the world’s first sustainable plug and play aquaculture shrimp farm. The company decided to open a global headquarters in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
The value of college: 21st Century Scholars speak to Brownsburg high schoolers
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Brownsburg High School hosted a 21st Century Scholars alumni event Tuesday. Indiana’s 21st Century Scholarship pays up to 100% of tuition at public colleges in Indiana, and part of the tuition at private or independent colleges for eligible students who meet requirements. Five Brownsburg...
WISH-TV
Noblesville farmer credits his technique to raising healthy turkeys for Thanksgiving
NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — Prices have increased for Thanksgiving dinner. Since last year, the traditional meal for the holiday has been impacted by supply chain issues, and now disease outbreaks among farms. Farmers have worked overtime to bring you a healthy product. That includes Ron Thieme. He’s owned Hoosier Heritage...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Recorder Women’s Auxiliary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Rosalyn West and Linda Everett from the Recorder Women’s Auxiliary. Learn about the Recorder Women’s...
WISH-TV
Budgeting tips for holiday shoppers dealing with inflation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts say now is the time to consider reducing your expenses and saving money where possible. Americans are working against the fastest-rising inflation rate in 40 years. Financial professional Casey Marx from Crown Haven Wealth Advisor recommends people plan out how much money to spend this holiday season and stick to that budget. He says inflation has strained budgets throughout the year, meaning shoppers must be budget-conscious as they deal with higher prices.
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
WISH-TV
Judge delays decision on Delphi murders documents
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special judge Tuesday said she will make a decision “in the future” on the release of the probable cause affidavit for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi murders. Judge Frances. C. Gull, a criminal administrative judge from Allen County, heard arguments Tuesday...
WISH-TV
Akilah Darden writes new book ‘My Mom is a Construction Manager’
Akilah Darden, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Indiana University Health Design & Construction and Founder of The Darden Group, LLC, has written a new book called “My Mom is a Construction Manager.” The book is inspired by her four kids, and aims to expose children to other STEM fields while telling her life story.
WISH-TV
6 years after fatal Flora arson, no arrest; mom pursues justice in court
FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — Gaylin Rose survived the Nov. 21, 2016, arson that killed her four young daughters in Flora. The girls — Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Konnie Welch, 5 — died in the house fire. Rose, their mother, and two police officers were also injured in the fire.
WISH-TV
Media teacher is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise from News 8’s Hanna Mordoh.
WISH-TV
IndyGo to offer free rides on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced Monday it will offer free bus rides on Thanksgiving. Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Day. Regular pricing will resume Friday. IndyGo will also offer free rides on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
WISH-TV
Former coach at Zionsville facility sentenced to 40 years for child molesting
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A former gymnastics coach from Crawfordsville was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after found guilty in September of three counts of child molesting, the Boone County prosecutor said. Kenneth Arnold, 33, was a coach with a Zionsville athletic facility. He molested children three...
WISH-TV
Docs: Noblesville man shot driver, said ‘that is what happens when you brake check people’
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man has been arrested and charged after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer, court documents say. Trevor Dahl, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of intimidation, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.
WISH-TV
Hoosier Artisan Boutique Local Gift Fair offers chance to shop locally-made art and handcrafted goods this weekend
The Hoosier Artisan Boutique is back for the 14th year! Dozens of juried artisans will be at Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, November 26. Megan Martin, founder of the Hoosier Artisan Boutique, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what...
WISH-TV
Actors Theatre Of Indiana to celebrate Holidays at Feinstein’s
“Celebrate the Holidays with ATI” returns this season. The tradition continues at the elegant and beautiful Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael. Join Actors Theatre of Indiana as they celebrate the Holiday Season! Hear the music we all know and love, plus some talented special guests to join in the fun.
WISH-TV
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
