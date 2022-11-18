Read full article on original website
Used EVs still too expensive compared to gas, diesel vehicles: report
A new report from Startline Motor Finance found the biggest concern for car dealers electrifying the used inventory is the high costs associated with EVs.
Tesla recalls more than 320,000 vehicles due to taillight software glitch
Tesla has recalled more than 320,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, a day after recalling 30,000 other vehicles, over a glitch with vehicle taillights.
Domino's is electrifying deliveries with hundreds of Chevrolet Bolts
Domino's is buying a fleet of 855 Chevrolet Bolt's from General Motors that will be used by its corporate-owned and franchised locations as delivery vehicles.
Amazon Alexa on track to lose $10 billion this year, described as 'colossal failure' in new report
Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is part of a devices unit at the company that is expected to lose about $10 billion in 2022, according to a new report.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.
Looking to buy a house? It's the worst time in decades to do so
U.S. consumers looking to buy a new home are facing the worst conditions in a generation as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to fight inflation.
Man allegedly pulls gun on Wendy's employee after not getting sauce with his meal
Wendy's employees called the police after a customer brandished a firearm after not receiving sauce with his meal last week. The man was using a stolen firearm, police say.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
Retail crime ring busted as major stores 'fear' rising thefts heading into holiday shopping season
Retail giants like Target and Rite Aid have issued concerns about organized crime rings causing profits to shrink, following the dismantling of Baltimore-based criminals in New Jersey.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.
Rail union strike would create a ‘crippling’ economy, industry official warns
Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jeffries says major rails are "ready, willing and able" to reach new negotiations and avoid creating a "crippling economy" with a strike.
Did Disney's woke agenda cause the CEO shakeup?
Disney's decision to give Bob Chapek the boot was likely due to a culmination of factors according to one investor, who says it was not just wokeness.
FTX bankruptcy pits US vs. Bahamas in battle for billions
A Delaware judge will hear a motion Tuesday seeking to transfer the Chapter 15 case filed by provisional liquidators in the Bahamas to the jurisdiction of the Delaware bankruptcy court.
Crime, panhandling hurting local businesses, Nashville-area store manager says: 'We're losing customers'
A business manager in a Nashville suburb told a local Fox affiliate that ongoing theft, harassment and panhandling have negatively impacted his establishment and the local economy.
Thanksgiving meals will go to military families and the elderly this season
An organization is giving meals to military families and the elderly this Thanksgiving holiday. Feed the Fridge works to provide food for the hungry in the Washington, D.C., area.
Fallen FTX boss spent lavishly in Bahamas while allegedly misusing customer funds
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a massive amount of money in his year in the Bahamas — before his crypto empire collapsed and declared bankruptcy earlier this month.
Elon Musk polls users on whether Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, millions swiftly respond
Elon Musk polled his followers on whether former President Donald Trump should be allowed to return to Twitter, a platform he once widely used, following his lifetime ban.
FTX files for court relief to pay vendors, begins review of assets
FTX filed Saturday morning for court relief in order to pay claims for its critical vendors. The cryptocurrency exchange is also beginning a review of its assets.
Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with China
Qatar Energy signed a long gas deal with China's Sinopec on Monday that will supply the country with gas until at least 2050.
