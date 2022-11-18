ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Lynchburg area collects more than 15,000 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of boxes of Christmas joy are headed out to children across the globe from right here in Lynchburg. Monday was the final day of collection in the Lynchburg area for Operation Christmas Child, a ministry through Samaritan's Purse that collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for children in need around the world.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Time to get festive! Holiday celebrations return to the City of Salem

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem’s annual Holiday celebrations are set to return this December. The following are events you and the whole family can attend:. Lighting of the City Christmas Tree at Public Library and The Ridgeview Bank Parade. The Annual Lighting of the City...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources wants to make sure you know how to properly dispose of your grease before Thanksgiving. Emily spoke with them to find out why it's so important to follow their instructions.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Spruce Up Your Home Before Thanksgiving With New Rug

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More offers you the perfect options to spruce up your home with a beautiful rug. You even get a discount just by watching the video above! Emily went to see all the gorgeous options you have to choose from!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Get a Free Education through Ace of Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can get a free education, thanks to Ace of Central Virginia. They are making it easier than ever to expand your knowledge and skillset and find the perfect job for you. Emily found out how it all works.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Huddleston firefighters battle blaze that destroys 2 structures

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — Huddleston firefighters battled a fire that destroyed two structures on Sunday. On Gardner Farm Road crews from the area including Gretna, Forest, and Bedford County all helped fight the flames. The first arriving crews found two agricultural completely engulfed in the fire. Eventually, the flames...
HUDDLESTON, VA
WSET

Academy Center of the Arts launches 60 years of service campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is launching its 2022 Fall Campaign by celebrating 60 years of being the arts center in Lynchburg. In September 1962, the dream of the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center was realized as a cultural hub for many performing arts organizations, artisans and musicians, and countless students.
LYNCHBURG, VA

