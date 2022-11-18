Read full article on original website
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Bedford Humane Society announces their annual 'Pet Photos with Santa' event
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Humane Society announced its annual "Pet Photos with Santa" event. They said this event will be held on Saturday, December 10 from 10:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Bedford. According to the Bedford Humane Society, photos are $15 each and...
United Way Wants You to "Give Good" This Giving Tuesday
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Giving Tuesday is nearly here and United Way is working on a new campaign called "Give Good." Emily finds out what it's all about and how you can get involved.
Roanoke Sheriff's Office holds 1st Thanksgiving drive, dontates food & more to community
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Sheriff's Office recently held its first Thanksgiving drive ahead of the holiday. Deputies said they received many items, monetary donations, and folks volunteering their time to help. "We truly could not do this alone," the Sheriff's Office said. They are thanking the following...
Bedford Police accepting donations for this year's 'Shop with a Cop'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — As the Holidays approach the Bedford Police Department will be out and about doing all the fun holiday stuff. "Shop With a Cop" is its first event and it’s a collaboration between law enforcement, Walmart, and the Department of Social Services. Each year DSS...
'Puts a smile on our face:' Bedford Sheriff's Office holds Thanksgiving meal giveaway
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — It was a special day for dozens of Bedford County families in need. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office held its third-annual Turkey Day giveaway. "It puts a smile on our face," Sheriff Mike Miller said. Miller said his department partners with Social Services to...
You can visit Lynchburg's historic churches in an open house this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Downtown Lynchburg houses many historic churches in the Hill City community. Now, for the holidays, people will get a chance to take a closer look. The Interfaith Outreach Association is hosting the 6th Annual Walter M. Fore, Jr. Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House. The...
Lynchburg area collects more than 15,000 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Thousands of boxes of Christmas joy are headed out to children across the globe from right here in Lynchburg. Monday was the final day of collection in the Lynchburg area for Operation Christmas Child, a ministry through Samaritan's Purse that collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for children in need around the world.
Time to get festive! Holiday celebrations return to the City of Salem
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem’s annual Holiday celebrations are set to return this December. The following are events you and the whole family can attend:. Lighting of the City Christmas Tree at Public Library and The Ridgeview Bank Parade. The Annual Lighting of the City...
Don't Miss TRBC's "Virginia Christmas Spectacular"
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Thomas Road Baptist Church is once again putting on "The Virginia Christmas Spectacular." It's the weekend of December 9-11. Emily got to see how it's all coming together and what you can expect if you attend!
Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources wants to make sure you know how to properly dispose of your grease before Thanksgiving. Emily spoke with them to find out why it's so important to follow their instructions.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office gives Thanksgiving food boxes to schools
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office made a positive impact on the community by giving Thanksgiving food boxes to county schools. Nearly 200 boxes total were delivered, with the total count at 197. "Thank you to Blacksburg HS SCA for once again organizing this event...
Sovah Health Warns Parents of Signs of Opioid Addiction in Children
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Sovah Health wants parents to be armed with information so you can know what signs of opioid addiction look like. Emily talked to the experts about what to look out for and the resources to get those impacted help.
'Enjoy the feast, recycle the grease:' Get a free disposal kit ahead of Thanksgiving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In anticipation of the holiday season, Lynchburg Water Resources (LWR) and Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) have partnered to encourage citizens to properly dispose of and recycle cooking oils and grease. They will do this by giving away free grease disposal kits that can be...
400+ food boxes handed out at Danville Police Department's Thanksgiving giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Many Southside families have something to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. On Monday, the Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia on a food giveaway to do their part to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving. "We want to make sure...
Spruce Up Your Home Before Thanksgiving With New Rug
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More offers you the perfect options to spruce up your home with a beautiful rug. You even get a discount just by watching the video above! Emily went to see all the gorgeous options you have to choose from!
Get a Free Education through Ace of Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can get a free education, thanks to Ace of Central Virginia. They are making it easier than ever to expand your knowledge and skillset and find the perfect job for you. Emily found out how it all works.
Huddleston firefighters battle blaze that destroys 2 structures
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — Huddleston firefighters battled a fire that destroyed two structures on Sunday. On Gardner Farm Road crews from the area including Gretna, Forest, and Bedford County all helped fight the flames. The first arriving crews found two agricultural completely engulfed in the fire. Eventually, the flames...
The Inspiration Co. to celebrate grand opening with sale at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new inspiration has arrived at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. The Inspiration Co., located beside Journey’s and across from Bath & Body Works, opened Saturday, October 15. The store is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday at 10 a.m, with a ribbon...
Rookies joining food lineup at River Ridge Mall, hopes to open for Black Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg is getting more ice cream!. Despite the cold season, Rookies is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The location is opening up right next to Belk in the mall. This will be their fifth location to open and the first that is completely indoors.
Academy Center of the Arts launches 60 years of service campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is launching its 2022 Fall Campaign by celebrating 60 years of being the arts center in Lynchburg. In September 1962, the dream of the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center was realized as a cultural hub for many performing arts organizations, artisans and musicians, and countless students.
