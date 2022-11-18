Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Related
WPMI
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother
Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
WPMI
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
WPMI
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? BCSO seeking missing juvenile
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Sherrif's Office is seeking the public's health in finding a missing juvenile. Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. She is not believed to be in...
WPMI
Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
WPMI
Tow truck dedicated to honor recently slain local tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Folks gathered to celebrate Lawrence Darby, a tow truck driver who passed away earlier this month. He was shot and killed at Saint Stephens Woods Apartment. Friends say Darby brought joy and laughter to those around him. Saturday, loved ones dedicated a tow truck in...
WPMI
Mulherin Home seeking good Samaritan who helped put out building fire Friday
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Late Friday night a fire erupted on the top of the Mulherin Home off Halls Mills Road. Luckily everyone evacuated safely, and the damage was minimal. On Friday, we told you about the incredible actions of a good Samaritan-- who helped put out the flames before firefighters arrived.
WPMI
Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
WPMI
Prodisee Pantry provides roughly 1500 families with Thanksgiving dinners in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a difficult time for families who are struggling to afford a ''traditional'' Thanksgiving feast. Prodisee Pantry stepped in once again this year to assist 1,500 families providing a turkey and all the fixings for the dinner table. Ever since COVID-19 struck it's been...
WPMI
Africatown hosts special ceremony in lieu of inaugural Lantern Walk due to rain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday, folks came together to celebrate the stories of Africatown's founders. It was supposed to be the inaugural Africatown Lantern Walk but the cold, rainy weather caused a change of plans. Instead, a ceremony was held at Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church. Organizers hope to bring...
WPMI
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
WPMI
Mobile to consider ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile will consider a new ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensing sites in the city. Councilmembers Carroll, Small, Daves, and Gregory sponsored the ordinance, which appears on the Tuesday Nov 22 2022 City Council agenda.
WPMI
Trains Magazine writer offers insight on agreement bringing Amtrak service back to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The questions are plentiful, the speculation, rife. What changes will have to be made to make that happen?. "We don't know any of the details..." And THAT, says Bob Johnston, a writer for Trains Magazine, is what's making today's revelation so vexing. But Johnston knows...
WPMI
Local faith organization giving the homeless food and hope for Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — We've reported in the past about the issues involving homelessness in the Tillman’s Corner community over the last few months, but instead of trying to find another place for the homeless to go, one organization is welcoming them with open arms. Waterfront Mission Mobile and a handful of other organizations provided hot Thanksgiving meals with all of the fixings to the homeless community. Instead of pushing them away they put those meals into the hands of people who need it most.
WPMI
Passenger rail service return to Mobile and Gulf Coast confirmed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Passenger rail and freight service is returning to the Gulf Coast, according to the Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross. First reported by AL.com, the announcement comes one day after a status report was due to the Surface Transportation Board on the progress of negotiations between the parties.
WPMI
PWWSB board members say they were not aware of ADEM Consent Order
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board was recently smacked with a consent order from ADEM. It shows multiple violations of permits over the course of 4 years. But some water board members tell us they were caught off guard by the violations, saying they were never made aware that the consent order was even issued, nor were they made aware the board had to pay almost a quarter of a million dollars in fines. Some board members are now seeking legal help. The board members say one of the reasons they lawyered up is because they do not want to be associated with those violations.
WPMI
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations web
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
WPMI
Mayor Stimpson and city councilmembers react to agreement on passenger rail service
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The Surface Transportation Board granted the motion Tuesday night; Chairman Martin J. Oberman issued the following statement:. The Board appreciates the successful efforts of Amtrak, CSX, NS, and the Port to settle this important case. I particularly want to acknowledge the significant progress that has been made in achieving a settlement under the new leadership of CSX and NS, which I expect brought a fresh constructive approach to resolving the matter. The Board has stated many times our strong preference for private parties to operate in good faith and to amicably resolve disputes on their own whenever possible to obviate the need for Board action. The settlement of this case will hasten the return of passenger rail operations in the Gulf. This will result in a substantial public benefit by providing a public transportation option for Gulf Coast residents and visitors alike and will have a very positive impact on the economy of the region. I look forward to the parties informing us of the specific infrastructure improvements that will be made to the rail network as a result of the settlement. Finally, I would like to extend the Board’s thanks to the mediators in this case. Board staff worked with mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service to mediate this case, and we are grateful for all their hard work.
WPMI
Mixed reaction to medical marijuana dispensaries possibly coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Lots of conversation at city council today, discussing the possibility of medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Mobile. An ordinance to authorize the dispensaries within the city limits has many members of the community talking. People showed up to the council meeting in numbers, some advocating for the health benefits of medical marijuana and others sharing the dangers of it.
WPMI
MCA Announces 2022-23 LIHEAP Heating Program
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Community Action Inc (MCA) will begin scheduling appointments Monday, November 28, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Heating Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with the payment of their heating bills. To...
Comments / 0