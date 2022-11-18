ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Classic Chevrolet during Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive

BEAUMONT — Classic Chevrolet is accepting blanket donations for Compassion Hospice. Compassion Hospice is hosting the third annual Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive now through December 9th. The goal of this drive is to provide new blankets to those in need during the cold winter season. Store bought or homemade blankets are welcome and appreciated.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is 'back and better than ever'

BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming, month-long event in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the chance to "enjoy the lights and sounds of the holidays." Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is "back and better than ever." Southeast Texans are invited to go and enjoy the Christmas lights at the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

These Southeast Texas restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving

If you want to avoid the hassle of preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year, multiple Southeast Texas restaurants are ready to take on the cooking for you. Here’s a rundown of local eateries that’ll be serving turkey, desserts and other items on Thanksgiving:. Saltgrass Steak House. The restaurant’s...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Large crowd attends vigil for victims of Colorado Club Q shooting

BEAUMONT — Dozens of people attended a vigil to remember the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Patrons disarmed a gunman after he'd killed five and wounded 17 people Saturday in the shooting at well-known club for the LGBTQ community. Investigators are trying to determine...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
MySanAntonio

Rex's Chicken restaurant coming to Beaumont

Transitioning to the restaurant industry, Rashid Naeem wants to provide Beaumont something a bit different in product and in job opportunities. That’s why Naeem, a real estate agent, invested in a Rex’s Chicken franchise location in Beaumont, which will be at 3635 College St. Naeem, whose family also...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PA water main repairs continue Tuesday morning

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department says repairs continue Tuesday morning to a major water main break impacting a number of customers. The department reported a water main break at about 7:30 Monday night to a main in the 2900 block of 19th Street. It said residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water pressure from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue, and that restoration may take from 8 to 10 hours.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy