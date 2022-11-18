Read full article on original website
Dream Center of Southeast Texas asking for donations for new women's recovery program
BEAUMONT, Texas — A facility designed to help women going through hard times is set to open December 7, 2022 in Southeast Texas. The "Dream Center" is non-profit with a national reach that provides opportunities for people to rebuild and transform their lives. There is currently a program in...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Classic Chevrolet during Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive
BEAUMONT — Classic Chevrolet is accepting blanket donations for Compassion Hospice. Compassion Hospice is hosting the third annual Warm Winter Wishes blanket drive now through December 9th. The goal of this drive is to provide new blankets to those in need during the cold winter season. Store bought or homemade blankets are welcome and appreciated.
Beaumont organization holding car raffle to help those experiencing homelessness
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to win a brand-new car while also helping those in need this holiday season. As temperatures begin to drop, an organization in Beaumont is doing its part to help those who may not have a warm place to stay. "You see...
Orange church plans to build family life center in honor of Dannarriah Finley
ORANGE, Texas — Members of the Orange community are planning to take a somber piece of Southeast Texas history and reclaim its purpose. Mt. Zion Baptist Church members are working to make sure The Dannarriah Finley Life Center will stand where their youth center once did. Many living in Orange said they will never forget what happened to her.
Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is 'back and better than ever'
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming, month-long event in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the chance to "enjoy the lights and sounds of the holidays." Christmas in Boomtown: City of Lights is "back and better than ever." Southeast Texans are invited to go and enjoy the Christmas lights at the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum.
MySanAntonio
These Southeast Texas restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving
If you want to avoid the hassle of preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year, multiple Southeast Texas restaurants are ready to take on the cooking for you. Here’s a rundown of local eateries that’ll be serving turkey, desserts and other items on Thanksgiving:. Saltgrass Steak House. The restaurant’s...
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
fox4beaumont.com
Large crowd attends vigil for victims of Colorado Club Q shooting
BEAUMONT — Dozens of people attended a vigil to remember the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Patrons disarmed a gunman after he'd killed five and wounded 17 people Saturday in the shooting at well-known club for the LGBTQ community. Investigators are trying to determine...
MySanAntonio
Rex's Chicken restaurant coming to Beaumont
Transitioning to the restaurant industry, Rashid Naeem wants to provide Beaumont something a bit different in product and in job opportunities. That’s why Naeem, a real estate agent, invested in a Rex’s Chicken franchise location in Beaumont, which will be at 3635 College St. Naeem, whose family also...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
fox4beaumont.com
Flipping the switch to a popular Christmas light display at the Jasper County Courthouse
JASPER — Mike Lout/KJAS - Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been...
'His legacy will live on': Port Neches Fire Department mourning loss of retired, beloved captain
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Fire Department is mourning the loss of a beloved, retired captain. Curtis Trahan retired from the Port Neches Fire Department in 2018 after serving the city of Port Neches for 43 years. With heavy hearts, the fire department announced they were mourning his passing in a Sunday Facebook post.
fox4beaumont.com
PA water main repairs continue Tuesday morning
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department says repairs continue Tuesday morning to a major water main break impacting a number of customers. The department reported a water main break at about 7:30 Monday night to a main in the 2900 block of 19th Street. It said residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water pressure from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue, and that restoration may take from 8 to 10 hours.
fox4beaumont.com
'What's driving you crazy?' special report: Road construction ahead for years
KFDM 6 News' special report earlier this month on the I-10 widening projects trended on KFDM.com for days. Now we help you navigate through upcoming construction projects from the interstate to the surface street in both Beaumont and Port Arthur. The City of Beaumont has completed almost $87 million in...
Residents from Beaumont's North End held neighborhood meeting for first time since 2019
BEAUMONT, Texas — Residents from two sides of Beaumont came together Monday night to speak to city officials and police. Many feel neighborhood meetings in the North End and West End are crucial to moving the city forward. Those living in the West End have been able to voice their concerns at monthly meetings.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
Jasper County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Saturday
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 37-year-old man whose family has not seen or heard from him since Saturday. Julian Boyd was last seen on November 19, 2022, around 5 p.m., in the area of County Road 876 off FM 1131 in Evadale, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
Neighborhood shocked after deadly shooting involving former Beaumont officer, retired Port Arthur firefighter
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A neighborhood in Port Arthur is struggling to understand what led to a shooting that claimed the life of a retired firefighter. The deadly shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tom Drive Thursday. The area is not far from Ridgewood Drive and Twin City Highway.
13-year-old girl dies after stolen vehicle crashes into concrete pillar at I10 and Major Drive
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead. Beaumont police officers responded to the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m., after receiving regarding an auto burglary. Officers found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023...
