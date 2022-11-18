Read full article on original website
Marlon Wayans Brings Comedy The Golden Nugget
The hilarious, most out-of-control actors/comedians on the planet, are coming to Lake Charles in 2023! Marlon Wayans is bringing his insanely funny comedy stand-up routine to the Golden Nugget Casino Resort & Hotel. The youngest of 10 siblings and half are world-renowned comedians/actors, he had no choice but to be funny.
Don’t Miss Lake Charles’ Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration This Weekend
Well, Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th and once that is over, folks all over Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles will immediately move into full Christmas mode. It will be time for us to start putting up our Christmas decorations, get some shopping done, or just relax by the fire and watch some football.
Jeff Foxworthy Coming Back To Lake Charles in January 2023
Funny man Jeff Foxworthy is coming back to Southwest Louisiana and will perform in Lake Charles in January of 2023 to start your new year off right. Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most well-known comedians in the world. He is known for his "You might be a redneck" jokes and that is what launched his career. Since then, Jeff has appeared in many comedy stand-up specials.
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
Lake Charles Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway 2022
Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway is in full swing! Each year this wonderful holiday initiative is presented by Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys law firm, who gives away hundreds of bikes across the state. The reason? McKernon said,. “God...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Nov. 18-20
It's time for the weekend and for most of us, it couldn't come fast enough. It's been a cold week here in South Louisiana and we have all been hunkered down in our houses just trying to stay warm. Plus with the grind of getting up and working day after...
UPDATE – Missing Lake Charles Woman Found in Louisiana Bayou
UPDATE: November 21, 2022 - According to a report from KPLC-TV, the body of Stephany Fong was discovered along with her vehicle in Bayou d’Inde. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Marine Division used sonar and discovered a vehicle at which point divers and recovery crews were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, as it has not been determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and enter the bayou. No foul play is suspected at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stephany's family, friends, and those who knew and loved her.
Big Brothers/Big Sisters Of SWLA Hosting Fish Fry In Lake Charles
We all know that in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area, people are willing to step up and help others. We are all also willing to support our local charities and organizations that do good things for our community. One of those great organizations is our friends at Big...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
2nd Annual Holiday Art Walk In Downtown Lake Charles
The holidays are here! Presented by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA the 2nd Annual Holiday Art Walk is Saturday, November 26 from 11 AM to 3 PM and is sponsored by Entergy. The Art Walk is all about supporting and celebrating our local artists and businesses. It just...
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Calcasieu Parish School Board – iPad Sale Date And Time
If you have a child/children enrolled at a campus within the Calcasieu Parish School Board(CPSB) system, you are eligible to purchase a used iPad. The iPads were previously used in Parish classrooms, and are in good working order, with minimal signs of wear and tear. According to the CPSB, there...
