These Celebrities Lived In My Texas Hometown & The List Is Honestly So Random

By Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I recently wrote an article about my mom attending an Ohio high school with a prolific serial killer in the 1970s. This had me reflecting on my own hometown of Pearland, TX, and the various famous citizens who’ve lived here at some point.

The bustling suburb is located just south of Houston, and it's home to many single families, medical center employees, and those who just can't handle life around Interstate 610.

However, among its 125,990 population, a few well-known names settled down here throughout the years. Though instead of being infamous, these celebrities are Grammy award-winning artists and NFL stars.

Megan Thee Stallion

The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" Megan Pete moved to the suburb when she was 14.

She attended Pearland High School — my alma mater — but graduated a couple of months before my freshman year. She still has an iconic tweet published in 2011 in which she called the intermingling drama among PHS students "messy," and I can completely attest to that.

The rapper no longer lives in the town. However, it's clear in her lyrics and interview responses that the Bayou City is still dear to her heart.

JJ Watt

Back when the Defensive End seemed like the Houston Texans' only hope for winning games, rumor had it that he owned a house in the Silverlake area of P-land.

The claim was further proven in the 2010s when the athlete was spotted at Friday night high school football games. He practically became a regular and stood at the very top of "The Rig's" metal stands with a crew of towering muscly men.

I have my very own sneaky pic "with" him from my freshman year homecoming in 2013.

The Arizona Cardinals player no longer lives in the area but still remains fond of his Texas fans.

Slim Thug

It's quite well known the iconic "Like A Boss" rapper has a striking black and white mansion plopped in the most unsuspecting Silverlake neighborhood.

If you're a Pearland native in the millennial or Gen Z age group, chances are you've probably driven past the massive 4914 square-foot house in hopes of an exclusive glimpse of the music artist.

When he's not traveling the world or cheering on the Houston Astros with Mattress Mack, he's probably admiring his car collection in his front yard, as he usually posts on his Instagram.

grav3yardgirl

With 8.3 million Youtube subscribers, grav3yardgirl Bunny Meyer is pretty much Internet royalty.

I remember a friend spotting her at the Forever 21 in Pearland Town Center multiple times and hearing how sweet she was to fans she met in public.

The "Swamp Queen," as she's been dubbed, began her channel in 2010, and Pearland has been the backdrop throughout it all.

She quickly grew in popularity over the years with videos testing out "As Seen On TV" products, trying on fun clothing hauls, and collaborating with other content creators like Jeffree Starr.

Normani

Before joining Fifth Harmony and finding stardom, Hamilton moved to the P from Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina, as many of my fellow Pearlanders did in 2005.

She was a high school student at the time she auditioned for the X Factor and is now her own solo act.

I find it so interesting that she and Megan are now besties who've teamed up for songs and starred together in the legendary "WAP" video. However, I have yet to see a source connecting the two Pearland girls.

