dcnewsnow.com
Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, closing out the season not only with the championship but also a record 15 wins. Verstappen had already claimed the championship, the second of his career, during October’s Japanese Grand...
America’s Logan Sargeant to enter F1 in 2023 with Williams
An American driver is set to enter Formula 1 for the first time since 2015, when Alexander Rossi last drove for former team Marussia. Current Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant is set to join Williams in 2023 after securing enough points in the 2022 F2 season to gain an FIA Super License, which he achieved on Saturday at an F2 race in Abu Dhabi.
Pininfarina sets record 0-60 time mph with Battista hypercar
Pininfarina has published official performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and it’s quick, even by EV standards. According to the company, the Battista needs just 1.79 seconds to hit 60 mph, beating the 1.85 seconds the Rimac Nevera needs to achieve the same feat. Like the Nevera’s time,...
