An American driver is set to enter Formula 1 for the first time since 2015, when Alexander Rossi last drove for former team Marussia. Current Formula 2 driver Logan Sargeant is set to join Williams in 2023 after securing enough points in the 2022 F2 season to gain an FIA Super License, which he achieved on Saturday at an F2 race in Abu Dhabi.

1 DAY AGO