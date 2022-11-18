Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
Investing in Community-Based Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin Could Prevent Disasters Like FTX
The third largest cryptocurrency exchange FTX has recently filed for bankruptcy, leading the way to many problems for crypto investors who utilised FTX. After this news spiralled the crypto market, many other issues came to light. The crypto exchange was once considered trustworthy and reliable, which granted it its huge status up until recently.
Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Flasko (FLSK) As the Best 2023 Investments
Investors are now debating which cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023 due to the resurgence of well-known ones like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Flasko has been selected as an improved substitute for Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). It offers investors the chance to invest early in a project and realizes significant gains. According to analyst predictions, the price will increase by at least 5,000% in 2023.
Top 5 Best Crypto To Buy In The Market TODAY!
The article discusses the top crypto buying opportunities that are most likely to pay investors a significant amount of dividends in the future, with The Hideaways (HDWY) serving as the front-runner. Here’s a quick rundown of the projects we’ll cover so you can get up to speed before we dive...
Dash 2 Trade Presale Keeps Progressing Quickly: $6.5M Raised, But There is Still Time to Invest Early on it
In the wake of the FTX collapse, the Dash 2 Trade presale keeps gaining momentum as it crosses the $6.5 million milestone of funds raised. Investors are charging toward the presale as they believe that Dash 2 Trade might help make crypto a safer place for investors and traders by providing in-depth market analysis and insights.
Will 2022 bring the end for LUNC and FTT? 3 Other Tokens that Might Delist and 3 that Will Successfully List in 2023
2022 has been a rollercoaster of a year for the crypto industry. Bitcoin started 2022 at a price above $40,000 but continued to decline as the year progressed. The first significant capitulation occurred in May when Terra’s Luna stablecoin collapsed – sending the crypto market into a frenzy and causing BTC to lose ground above $30,000.
Back To The Future: Has Blockchain Technology Always Been A Dead Cat Bounce or The Market With Big Eyes Coin, and Solana Prevails?
What is happening to the crypto market right now must be shocking for many who have stumbled upon this article, confused and frightened of what the future holds. The current trajectory is by no means dreadful, leaving little room for hope and positive sentiment even among the savviest crypto enthusiasts. The terra debacle, followed by the collapse of FTX, is the biggest challenge the market has ever faced.
Ethereum Price Prediction for December 2022: Where is ETH Going? Will the Bottom Be Reached Next Month?
Ethereum looks hopeful as traders anticipate the $1,000 level holding in the market over the coming weeks. It’s currently sitting at a 200-weekly moving average with plenty of 2022 support beneath the current level. At the time of writing, ETH is priced at $1,200, according to Coingecko. With the...
Flasko (FLSK) is up 100%, While Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) Are Sharing Better Returns Potential
Following phase 1 of its presale, Flasko is currently up more than 100%, and Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) are both offering respectable returns. Understandably, investors have high expectations for Flasko Protocol, a novice to the cryptocurrency markets, poised to shake up the venture capital industry, given the rising popularity of fractional shares among investors worldwide. Cosmos (ATOM) reached a 30-day high of $14.38 on November 1, 2022, while Chainlink (LINK) did the same the day before, rising as high as $8.14.
Oryen Network Lined Up To Move Straight Into Top 100 Crypto, Will This Prompt WazirX To List ORY And Make It The Next SHIB?
Oryen Network has been attracting significant attention since making the “Best Altcoins” list. The team, having made a platform accessible to all, has opened Oryen Network up to many more people than GameFi or trading platforms. In addition, the simplicity will send ORY into the top 100 tokens.
5 best bitcoin play-to-earn crypto games 2023
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the instruments which are used in the innovative cryptocurrency sector in 2023: GameFi and play-to-earn blockchain games. Most of these games use the blockchain and other security technologies to provide the best and top gaming crypto approaches for customers. Users can play blockchain games and earn their money. We have conducted thorough research to provide you five best bitcoin play-to-earn cryptocurrency games 2023:
RobotEra Presale Hits 1st Milestone, $100k Invested in Just a Few Days: Can It Beat Stepn’s Presale Numbers?
It’s rare to see any project receive substantial investment during a bear market. Very early in the year, P2E games and metaverses were making considerable headway, but since the market crash, things haven’t been as bright. Thus when a new project comes during a market downturn and blows...
TALKING HEADS: What Do The Industry Leaders Think About The FTX Collapse?
Believe it or not, the FTX collapse was only two weeks ago. We at Bitcoinist have covered the event from every angle imaginable, but there was something missing. What do the protagonists of the crypto story think about the catastrophe? How do they see the industry in light of what happened? Do they find a silver lining or do they incline to doom and gloom? These are seriously interesting times in the crypto world, and the captains of the industry have a lot to say and few places to say it.
Next-Gen Staking Platform Oryen pokers with Avalanche, Near Protocol, and Calvaria for the Crown of Passive Income
Investing and staking in cryptocurrencies can be a great way to generate passive income. However, this year has been challenging for crypto investors, with token prices plummeting to three-year lows in response to current market conditions. In contrast, the Oryen staking platform has been making waves in the crypto world,...
Should Dogecoin Be Weary? Big Eyes Coin Announce Huge Black Friday Promotion with 50% Bonus Tokens Available
Ah, Black Friday. The wonderful time of year with waves and waves of manic, crazed customers snatching and grabbing TV boxes, game consoles and electronics from each other. Fortunately, you don’t have to battle with a massive crowd of people to get huge savings this Black Friday. In this article, I will look at Dogecoin (DOGE), and also a new meme coin on the block with incredible potential and even more incredible savings, Big Eyes (BIG).
Chainlink Rallies 10% As Active Addresses Stay At 1-Year High
Chainlink has rallied up 10% today as on-chain data shows the number of active addresses are at a 1-year high. Chainlink Active Addresses Have Observed A Surge Recently. According to data from the analytics firm Santiment, there were more than 8k LINK addresses active per day last week, the highest in 18 months.
Study Shows Dogecoin Investors Among ‘Least Stressed’ In Aftermath Of FTX Disaster
Popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) secured a decent spot in the ranking of top cryptos and the corresponding “stress levels” that affect those who invest in the token. At the best of circumstances, investing your hard-earned money in a constantly changing market may be difficult. Still, for many individuals, the uncertainty and turbulence of cryptocurrencies don’t really mean anything to them.
Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX) emerge to fool Investors again as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to grow
Experts in the industry have warned investors to stay away from volatile and unstable tokens like Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX). Most experts recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a better investment choice, as it has more growth potential. Let’s take a closer look at why they think this way.
Oryen’s 120% profits in its ICO makes it the best alternative to old Crypto like Polygon and Dogecoin
Oryen Initial Coin Offering (ICO) commenced on a rather fine note as early adopters of its native token ORY bagged 120% profits. Its exponential gains put the project at the forefront of the DeFi space. Analysts and market spectators agree it is the best alternative to other cryptos’. The...
Oryen Network early holders are 140% in profit during ICO, Indicates interest from BNB, Big Eyes and Polygon investors
Early investors have already witnessed a growth in their investment of up to 140% since purchasing ORY tokens. And that’s just the start. What reaction will this news evoke in Big Eyes, BNB, and Polygon communities?. Big Eyes and BNB Users. BNB gives its owners certain benefits because it...
