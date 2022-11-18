ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023

Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Flasko (FLSK) As the Best 2023 Investments

Investors are now debating which cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023 due to the resurgence of well-known ones like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Flasko has been selected as an improved substitute for Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). It offers investors the chance to invest early in a project and realizes significant gains. According to analyst predictions, the price will increase by at least 5,000% in 2023.
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Best Crypto To Buy In The Market TODAY!

The article discusses the top crypto buying opportunities that are most likely to pay investors a significant amount of dividends in the future, with The Hideaways (HDWY) serving as the front-runner. Here’s a quick rundown of the projects we’ll cover so you can get up to speed before we dive...
bitcoinist.com

Back To The Future: Has Blockchain Technology Always Been A Dead Cat Bounce or The Market With Big Eyes Coin, and Solana Prevails?

What is happening to the crypto market right now must be shocking for many who have stumbled upon this article, confused and frightened of what the future holds. The current trajectory is by no means dreadful, leaving little room for hope and positive sentiment even among the savviest crypto enthusiasts. The terra debacle, followed by the collapse of FTX, is the biggest challenge the market has ever faced.
bitcoinist.com

Flasko (FLSK) is up 100%, While Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) Are Sharing Better Returns Potential

Following phase 1 of its presale, Flasko is currently up more than 100%, and Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) are both offering respectable returns. Understandably, investors have high expectations for Flasko Protocol, a novice to the cryptocurrency markets, poised to shake up the venture capital industry, given the rising popularity of fractional shares among investors worldwide. Cosmos (ATOM) reached a 30-day high of $14.38 on November 1, 2022, while Chainlink (LINK) did the same the day before, rising as high as $8.14.
bitcoinist.com

5 best bitcoin play-to-earn crypto games 2023

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the instruments which are used in the innovative cryptocurrency sector in 2023: GameFi and play-to-earn blockchain games. Most of these games use the blockchain and other security technologies to provide the best and top gaming crypto approaches for customers. Users can play blockchain games and earn their money. We have conducted thorough research to provide you five best bitcoin play-to-earn cryptocurrency games 2023:
bitcoinist.com

TALKING HEADS: What Do The Industry Leaders Think About The FTX Collapse?

Believe it or not, the FTX collapse was only two weeks ago. We at Bitcoinist have covered the event from every angle imaginable, but there was something missing. What do the protagonists of the crypto story think about the catastrophe? How do they see the industry in light of what happened? Do they find a silver lining or do they incline to doom and gloom? These are seriously interesting times in the crypto world, and the captains of the industry have a lot to say and few places to say it.
bitcoinist.com

Should Dogecoin Be Weary? Big Eyes Coin Announce Huge Black Friday Promotion with 50% Bonus Tokens Available

Ah, Black Friday. The wonderful time of year with waves and waves of manic, crazed customers snatching and grabbing TV boxes, game consoles and electronics from each other. Fortunately, you don’t have to battle with a massive crowd of people to get huge savings this Black Friday. In this article, I will look at Dogecoin (DOGE), and also a new meme coin on the block with incredible potential and even more incredible savings, Big Eyes (BIG).
bitcoinist.com

Chainlink Rallies 10% As Active Addresses Stay At 1-Year High

Chainlink has rallied up 10% today as on-chain data shows the number of active addresses are at a 1-year high. Chainlink Active Addresses Have Observed A Surge Recently. According to data from the analytics firm Santiment, there were more than 8k LINK addresses active per day last week, the highest in 18 months.
bitcoinist.com

Study Shows Dogecoin Investors Among ‘Least Stressed’ In Aftermath Of FTX Disaster

Popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) secured a decent spot in the ranking of top cryptos and the corresponding “stress levels” that affect those who invest in the token. At the best of circumstances, investing your hard-earned money in a constantly changing market may be difficult. Still, for many individuals, the uncertainty and turbulence of cryptocurrencies don’t really mean anything to them.
