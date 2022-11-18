Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Related
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Blazers fan ejected for racist comments aimed at Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
A Portland Trail Blazers fan was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz for racist comments and obscene gestures aimed at guard Jordan Clarkson. Fellow Jazz guard Collin Sexton alerted security about the fan, and he was removed from the Moda Center along with another fan. Clarkson...
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga
The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Is Lakers star LeBron James playing vs. Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a hot streak despite not having LeBron James in the lineup. LA once again takes the court on Tuesday and fans are wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Suns? It looks like they’ll have to try and continue their streak without him for at least one more game.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duncan Robinson trade: 4 best destinations for Heat sharpshooter
When Duncan Robinson re-signed with the Miami Heat in the offseason of 2021, fans expected him to up his production and be a key piece to a championship contender for years to come. Well, that has not happened, and his time in Miami appears to be coming to an end pretty soon. According to a […] The post Duncan Robinson trade: 4 best destinations for Heat sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022
One of the more underrated Western Conference rivalries in the NBA will be on tap later tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers will battle it out with the Phoenix Suns in the Valley of the Sun. With that being said, let’s check out our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed. […] The post NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed
This season has gone quite unexpectedly for New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley. Despite coming into the league two years ago as an effective microwave scorer, his scoring efficiency from the field and beyond the arc has dipped to new career lows this season (37.9% overall, 30.9% from three). Conversely, he has made huge […] The post Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s disappointed everybody’: Anthony Davis flamed by Charles Barkley despite Lakers hot streak
The Los Angeles Lakers might have finally turned a corner after starting the season off terribly. Much of that turnaround is because of the play of Anthony Davis. Davis is averaging over 25 points per game, to go with 12 rebounds this season. It’s the first time since the 2018-2019 season that he is posting […] The post ‘He’s disappointed everybody’: Anthony Davis flamed by Charles Barkley despite Lakers hot streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons does complete 180 with Sixers fans before Nets game
Much has been said about how Philadelphia 76ers fans were expected to be hostile toward Ben Simmons in his return to his old stomping grounds. Well, there’s hardly any trace of that prior to Tuesday night’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sixers, with Simmons even signing autographs and taking selfies with Philly fans.
Jimmy Butler headlines Heat’s extensive injury list ahead of Wizards clash
The Miami Heat are going to be shorthanded yet again when they face off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler headlines Miami’s long list of injuries amid what has been a very disappointing run for the team. Butler, who has missed Miami’s last four games due...
Sixers’ Georges Niang giving Nets star Kevin Durant the business has NBA Twitter buzzing
Kevin Durant is without a doubt one of the top players in the NBA today. This is exactly why opponents have constantly put a target on the back of the Brooklyn Nets superstar whenever they get to face him on the basketball court. This was exactly the case for Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang on Tuesday night.
Ben Simmons dishing MJ shrug at Sixers fans after FTs is sending NBA Twitter nuts
Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia Tuesday night to play his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Nobody expected Simmons to play like Michael Jordan dropping 55 points on the New York Knicks shortly after making his comeback from his first retirement, but Simmons still managed to evoke some imagery of His Airness, albeit in a much more hilarious manner, depending on how you see it.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. The promotion is called Bricken for...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0