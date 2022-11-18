ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard

Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons […] The post RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Calipari drops Oscar Tshiebwe truth bomb after Kentucky basketball loss to Gonzaga

The Kentucky Wildcats suffered their second loss of the season Sunday, as John Calipari and his boys absorbed an 88-72 defeat in Spokane at the hands of the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Not a lot went in favor of Kentucky basketball in that game, especially on offense. The Wildcats shot just 39.1 percent from the field. They were particularly hurt by their woeful accuracy from behind the arc, with Kentucky making just six of their 25 attempts from deep.
Is Lakers star LeBron James playing vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a hot streak despite not having LeBron James in the lineup. LA once again takes the court on Tuesday and fans are wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Suns? It looks like they’ll have to try and continue their streak without him for at least one more game.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League

At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Duncan Robinson trade: 4 best destinations for Heat sharpshooter

When Duncan Robinson re-signed with the Miami Heat in the offseason of 2021, fans expected him to up his production and be a key piece to a championship contender for years to come. Well, that has not happened, and his time in Miami appears to be coming to an end pretty soon. According to a […] The post Duncan Robinson trade: 4 best destinations for Heat sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022

One of the more underrated Western Conference rivalries in the NBA will be on tap later tonight as the Los Angeles Lakers will battle it out with the Phoenix Suns in the Valley of the Sun. With that being said, let’s check out our NBA odds series, where our Lakers-Suns prediction and pick will be revealed. […] The post NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 11/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed

This season has gone quite unexpectedly for New York Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley. Despite coming into the league two years ago as an effective microwave scorer, his scoring efficiency from the field and beyond the arc has dipped to new career lows this season (37.9% overall, 30.9% from three).  Conversely, he has made huge […] The post Rumor: Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley trade demands, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s disappointed everybody’: Anthony Davis flamed by Charles Barkley despite Lakers hot streak

The Los Angeles Lakers might have finally turned a corner after starting the season off terribly. Much of that turnaround is because of the play of Anthony Davis. Davis is averaging over 25 points per game, to go with 12 rebounds this season. It’s the first time since the 2018-2019 season that he is posting […] The post ‘He’s disappointed everybody’: Anthony Davis flamed by Charles Barkley despite Lakers hot streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons dishing MJ shrug at Sixers fans after FTs is sending NBA Twitter nuts

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets are in Philadelphia Tuesday night to play his old team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Nobody expected Simmons to play like Michael Jordan dropping 55 points on the New York Knicks shortly after making his comeback from his first retirement, but Simmons still managed to evoke some imagery of His Airness, albeit in a much more hilarious manner, depending on how you see it.
