Saint Mary School 8th grader Landon Campo to hold charity flag football game to support The Logan Project on Saturday, November 26

Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals!
Ridgefield Youth Cheer has earned a place to compete at AYC Nationals in Orlando, Florida slated for December 8-11, 2022. With such an exciting season behind them, winning at locals, states and now regionals, they are looking forward to competing at the final stop…NATIONALS! Ridgefield Youth Cheer has not been to AYC Nationals since 2007. This is a huge accomplishment for these young athletes and for our community.
Lounsbury House hosts Snow Place Like Home collaborative fundraiser December 1-12
Lounsbury House invites you to ‘Snow Place Like Home,’ a collaborative fundraiser and creative display of ‘snow people.’. This year, our ‘Snow Place Like Home’ event will feature select decorated trees (snow people) on display in our first-floor windows from December 1 – December 12.
Milford residents Bianca Hagischi and Ryan Axtell earn perfect 4.0 GPA at Goodwinn University
Goodwin University's President's List for the Summer 2022 Session includes 263 students, all of whom scored a perfect 4.0 GPA. Congratulations to Milford residents Bianca Hagischi and Ryan Axtell for your academic success!. Goodwin University in East Hartford, Connecticut, is an innovative learning community that empowers hard-working students to become...
Bethel CT Hair Replacement Expert Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
For over thirty years, Marsha Scott, owner of Hair Loss Clinic for Women in Bethel, has dedicated her career to developing solutions and techniques in the hair restoration industry. Scott, who started in the trade because of her own issues with brittle and thinning hair as a result of diabetes,...
HCC Celebrated 10th Anniversary of its AMTC Program
Bridgeport, CT - Housatonic Community College (HCC) honored the 10th anniversary of its state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Technology (AMTC) program with a celebratory event and fundraiser. The AMTC began in 2012 with a cohort of 20 students and since has had more than 400 students graduate from the program. Nearly 100 percent of the program’s graduates have obtained a career in the industry.
Danbury residents earn perfect 4.0, named to president's list at Goodwin Universtiy
Goodwin University's President's List for the Summer 2022 Session includes 263 students, all of whom scored a perfect 4.0 GPA. Congratulations to Danbury residents Febjoy De la Cruz, Holdys Gross, and Juhi Kavi on your academic success!. Goodwin University in East Hartford, Connecticut, is an innovative learning community that empowers...
Dancing through the holidays with Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance!
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) current and new students are invited to hone their dancing skills and learn something new during the holiday school break!. “We have some amazing new classes,” says RCD Executive Director, Amy Piantaggini. Special class offerings include:. Injury Prevention with Samara DiMattia. Rhythm for Dancers...
Let's help RADical Hope and Larry Bossidy break the grip of emotional isolation that is killing our young people
Ridgefield resident Larry Bossidy is on a mission to stop the #2 killer of college students, death by suicide. Please consider joining Bossidy on his journey to save lives by donating to RADical Hope Foundation here. Our mission is to break the grip of emotional isolation that is killing our...
Tubby Tims in Ridgefield, the Cheers of Christmas Tree Farms, Opens on Friday!
Tubby Tims, the "Cheers" of Christmas Tree (and Wreath) Farms opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25!. It’s the Cheers of Christmas Tree Farms - a place where you’ll meet your friends and neighbors and the staff is filled with the Christmas spirit and yes, they probably know your name and they're always glad you came.
Wilton Board of Education is seeking candidates, apply by November 28
The Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on the Board. Interested candidates must be registered voters and are required to submit a resume and written answer to questions. For more information, please click HERE.
Town of New Canaan Offers Thanksgiving Safety Tips
The greatest number of home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving according to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association). Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributor in cooking fires. Keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home. As you start preparing your holiday schedule and organizing that large family feast, remember, by following a few simple safety tips you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safe from fire.
Horizons at NCCS Receives $20,000 from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation
Horizons at NCCS Receives $20,000 from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. Horizons at New Canaan Country School recently received a $20,000 grant from Fairfield County’s Community Foundation to support advancing career exposure and pathways for marginalized youth as part of the Fairfield Business Collaborative for Education Equity. A $20,000...
Darien Honored with Sustainable CT Silver Certification
The Town of Darien was one of nine Connecticut municipalities awarded Silver-level certification by Sustainable CT at its 2022 Awards Celebration earlier this month at the West Hartford Town Hall. Building on the Bronze certification achieved in 2019, Darien met high standards in a broad range of sustainability accomplishments to...
Westport’s Holiday Program Seeks Donations
Human Services Director Elaine Daignault announced today that the Department of Human Services is sponsoring its annual Holiday Giving Program for Westport residents. Daignault said, “The Human Services’ Annual Holiday Program relies on community donations to bring holiday cheer to Westport families facing financial hardship this season. Approximately one hundred families with school-aged children benefit annually from the income-based assistance program.”
Fairfield Fire Dept: Thanksgiving Safety
FAIRFIELD, CT - A cooking fire is three times more likely on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year. Most of those Thanksgiving Day fires occur between noon and 4:00 p.m. – the peak cooking hours. Thanksgiving is also one of the busiest travel times of the year with more than 50 million people traveling away from home.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: SoundbodyX
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SoundbodyX!. Three...
