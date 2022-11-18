Saint Mary School 8th grader Landon Campo to hold charity flag football game to support The Logan Project on Saturday, November 26

The greatest number of home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving according to the NFPA (National Fire Protection Association). Unattended cooking is by far the leading contributor in cooking fires. Keeping fire safety top of mind in the kitchen during this joyous but hectic time is important, especially when there’s a lot of activity and people at home. As you start preparing your holiday schedule and organizing that large family feast, remember, by following a few simple safety tips you can enjoy time with your loved ones and keep yourself and your family safe from fire.

