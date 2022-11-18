Read full article on original website
KXLY
Decrease Noted in Lung Cancer Cases Over Past Five Years
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The number of new cases of lung cancer decreased over the last five years, but screening rates are still low, according to a report published by the American Lung Association. Researchers from the American Lung Association examined the incidence of lung cancer...
KXLY
Adults Lack Knowledge About Signs of Pancreatic Cancer
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Most adults (83 percent) are unaware of the signs or symptoms of pancreatic cancer, according to the results of a survey released by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). PanCAN sponsored the survey to assess knowledge of signs of pancreatic cancer. The...
KXLY
Significant Treatment Attrition Rate Seen in Multiple Myeloma
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is a significant treatment attrition rate in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM), according to a study published in the November issue of Leukemia & Lymphoma. Victor H. Jimenez-Zepeda, M.D., from Alberta Health Services in Calgary, Canada, and colleagues describe the real-world...
KXLY
USPSTF Recommends Screening for Latent TB Infection
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) in populations at increased risk. This recommendation forms the basis of a draft recommendation statement, published online Nov. 22 by the USPSTF. Daniel E. Jonas, M.D., M.P.H., from...
KXLY
ACR: Opioids Raise Risk for VTE in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.
KXLY
Many With Psychosis Have Long-Term Functional Morbidity
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A diagnosis of psychosis in adolescence is associated with long-term functional morbidity, meeting the criteria for not being in education, employment, and training (NEET), according to a study published online Oct. 28 in Schizophrenia Bulletin. Ida Ringbom, M.D., from the University of...
KXLY
Outreach Messages Up Well-Child Visits, Vaccination Completion
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Outreach messages delivered via electronic health record patient portals increase the rates of scheduling and completing well-child visits and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Anne E. Berset, from the Cincinnati Children’s...
KXLY
Flavonol Intake Linked to Slower Decline in Global Cognition
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dietary intake of total flavonols and flavonol constituents seems to be associated with slower cognitive decline, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in Neurology. Thomas Monroe Holland, M.D., from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues examined the...
KXLY
Youth Suicides Up With Shortage of Mental Health Professionals
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mental health professional workforce shortages are associated with increased youth suicides, according to a study published online Nov. 21 in JAMA Pediatrics. Jennifer A. Hoffmann, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cross-sectional...
