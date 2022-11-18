MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Opioid initiation among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with similar major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and all-cause mortality risk versus nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) initiation; however, opioids did contribute to a higher risk for venous thromboembolism, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 10 to 14 in Philadelphia.

1 DAY AGO