2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
camdencounty.com
City and County Have Lowest Unemployment Rates in the History of Record Keeping
(Camden, NJ) – The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development (LWD) released data that highlights how Camden County and Camden City’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest levels ever in the month of September. According to the state LWD report from Nov. 2, Camden City’s unemployment rate fell to 5.5% while the county’s fell to 3% in September of 2022. In July of 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 22% for the city and 16.2% for the county.
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
Application Deadline Extended for Lump Sum Payments - Did You Apply?
New Jersey residents are eligible to apply for lump sum payments of $450 to $1,500. Lawmakers approved the $2 billion funding earlier in the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is running the program. The program assists homeowners by offering payments in the form of tax rebates. (source)
NJ Welcomes Weed Wednesday
NJ gears up to celebrate its first Weed Wednesday.Photo by(Roxana Gonzalez/iStock) So, in America, a country of consumerism, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, is Weed Wednesday such a shock?
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Tuesday evening into the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
camdencounty.com
Rabid Cat Confirmed in Lindenwold
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has been notified by the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services (NJDHHS) that a cat found in Lindenwold has tested positive for rabies. On November 16, a Lindenwold resident found a sick stray cat. The resident picked up...
CBS News
Over 2,000 turkeys and hams donated for Community Food Bank of N.J.
Generous shoppers across New Jersey spent their time and money on Saturday, giving back to their neighbors and meeting members of the CBS2 family who were on the ground in Livingston, Denville and Parsippany. CBS2's Jessica Moore talks about our #BetterTogether campaign.
camdencounty.com
94 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 75 cases, 7 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
camdencounty.com
WinterFest Ice Skating Returns to Cooper River
(Cherry Hill, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners is excited to announce the opening of the WinterFest Ice Skating Rink at Cooper River Park for the 2022-2023 season. WinterFest officially opens on Friday, Nov. 25, and will be open Thursday through Sunday until Feb. 26, 2023. “Winterfest provides a...
Early Phase Details of Elkins Estate Redevelopment Are Beginning to Emerge Ahead of 2Q23 Opening
Work continues on transforming buildings on the Elkins Estate property; this ballroom is in Elstowe Manor, an onsite lux hotel. Plans for the former Elkins Estate are emerging, providing a glimpse of its new identity as mixed-use commercial entity. Emma Dooling got a peek at the blueprints, which include the repurposing of Elstowe Manor into a boutique hotel. Her Philadelphia Business Journal account contained that information and other details.
Fantastic Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail in Medford, New Jersey
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
Toxic habit some in NJ must stop when gathering for Thanksgiving
It's hard to believe, but the holidays have now arrived in New Jersey. After we get through Thanksgiving, it becomes a mad dash to the New Year. And as we get older, it does seem to go faster and faster every year. As those years go by, so does our...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey next month to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
75K pounds of food handed out at pre-Thanksgiving food drive (PHOTOS)
Organizers handed out nearly 75,000 pounds of groceries to about 1,000 families around Mercer County Saturday, part of a food drive organized by area nonprofits. Saturday morning, Trenton Area Soup Kitchen (TASK) and the Rise Social Support Center in East Windsor hosted a drive-thru food distribution at Modway Creative Furniture in East Windsor.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents
NEWARK, NJ – New Jersey State Police have arrested seven people involved in an interstate auto theft ring based out of New Jersey, that targeted high end vehicles across the states suburbs, in particular at the Jersey Shore. State Police detectives believe they have dismantled the group responsible for the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles worth more than $3 million over a seven-month period. Millstone, N.J. – The New Jersey State Police have charged six suspects and dismantled an auto theft ring in New Jersey and New York linked to the theft of more than 30 high-end vehicles The post Ringleader, five others charged in New Jersey state wide auto theft ring terrorizing residents appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
