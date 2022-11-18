Man in custody after police attempted to serve warrants at home in Wethersfield, ending in hours-long standoff

Read full article on original website
Man accused of robbing Shelton store with AR-15, causing high-speed police chase ending in Hartford crash
A Bridgeport man faces charges following a robbery in Shelton and a high-speed police chase that ended with a crash in Hartford Monday night.
Police investigate double shooting near downtown Hartford
Two people were shot near Buckingham and Wadsworth streets in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
Eyewitness News
$10,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of suspected baby killer
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for killing a baby in Naugatuck. Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter. Police, and now the FBI, have been searching for him since the...
Man who pulled gun during garage burglary gets 8 years
A man who pulled a gun on a Tolland resident last year during an attempted garage burglary, then led state police on a vehicle chase, crashed into a police cruiser, and was captured after a foot chase, was sentenced Friday in Vernon Superior Court to eight years in prison. DEFENDANT:...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected child killer has long criminal record
(WFSB) - While the manhunt continues for the Naugatuck man accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter, the I-Team is digging into his criminal history. Christopher Francisquini previously spent time in prison, only to be re-arrested for a crime spree. At the time of Friday’s murder, he was out on a...
Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: $10,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest of Naugatuck suspect
Toy and safety experts take a look at the annual U.S. PIRG Educational Fund's list of hazardous toys. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 22, including an intense manhunt for a suspected baby killer. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Beyond Meat mold, risk...
sheltonherald.com
Boy, 14, thrown from SUV that went down embankment off Route 2 in East Hartford, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Norwich 14-year-old was seriously injured Sunday when he was thrown from a car as it plummeted down an embankment off Route 2, state police said. The driver also appeared to have serious injuries, while the front-seat passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, police said.
Eyewitness News
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 11-month-old child
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police...
Police search for accused CT baby killer
A manhunt is on for Christopher Francisquini, a 31-year-old Naugatuck man wanted in the death of an 11-month-old girl who life in the same house as the suspect
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Hit By Vehicle in Branford Has Died
A Branford woman who was hit by a vehicle on Friday evening has died, according to Branford police. Police said 55-year-old Eve Marie Angot, of Branford, was struck when she was crossing East Main Street near Windmill Hill Road. Branford police officers and members of the fire departments who responded...
NBC Connecticut
Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner
Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
NBC Connecticut
Man, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 in Manchester
A man and a teen have serious injuries and a woman person has minor injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Manchester just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. State police said the driver of a Ford Escape tried to pass a Greater Hartford Transit van by driving in the left shoulder near exit 5D, where the shoulder narrows.
Eyewitness News
Metro-North service delayed after person struck by train in Milford
(WFSB) - Metro-North service on the New Haven line is delayed Tuesday afternoon after a person was struck by a train. Officials said a person was struck near the Milford station. Metro-North said the 12:34 p.m. train from Grand Central to New Haven has been canceled:. Stay with Eyewitness News...
NBC Connecticut
Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield
There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: People told to evacuate homes in area of New London due to house fire
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police...
