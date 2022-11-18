ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie wide receivers take over Thursday Night Football

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In what was an exciting (if freezing cold) edition of Thursday Night Football, a national audience got to see a glimpse of the future from both the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans, thanks to outstanding performances from both of their rookie wide receivers

Both Christian Watson and Treylon Burks have emerged as their teams’ respective No. 1 targets of late, and their progression was obvious Thursday night.

Watson has finally been healthy for the past two weeks, and he’s quickly living up to his lofty potential, racking up a ridiculous five touchdown catches over that stretch (which was only five days). He’s quickly turning into Aaron Rodgers’ top target, and a legitimate deep threat that the Packers hoped they were getting when they traded up to grab him at the top of the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Burks has been no slouch either, as he is also returning from injury, and has produced big numbers since his return, On Thursday night, the first-round pick out of Arkansas put up over 100 yards on seven catches, and roasted one of the top corners in the league in Jaire Alexander for a big play over the top to seal the game on the final drive.

These two rookies will be key moving forward for both teams, in the near and distant future, as they continue to develop into the No. 1 receivers both teams were banking on when they were drafted.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

