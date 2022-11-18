SIOUX FALLS — The Miller Rustlers saw their dreams of a state title melt away Friday night, as the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks used a powerful defensive front and timely hitting to defeat the Rustlers 3-0, with set scores of 25-22, 25-9 and 25-21. Miller, now 33-4, will face Elk Point-Jefferson for third place this afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, while Elkton-Lake Benton, which improves to 33-3, will seek to derail Sioux Falls Christian’s in SFC’s quest for a sixth straight Class “A” State volleyball crown.

MILLER, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO