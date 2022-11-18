Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Lincoln edges Tigers in five sets
SIOUX FALLS – Losing a big lead in the first set proved costly as the Huron Tigers fell to the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots in five sets in the second round of the Class AA Tournament Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Set scores for...
Plainsman
Lady Elks sweep Miller in A semifinals
SIOUX FALLS — The Miller Rustlers saw their dreams of a state title melt away Friday night, as the Elkton-Lake Benton Lady Elks used a powerful defensive front and timely hitting to defeat the Rustlers 3-0, with set scores of 25-22, 25-9 and 25-21. Miller, now 33-4, will face Elk Point-Jefferson for third place this afternoon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, while Elkton-Lake Benton, which improves to 33-3, will seek to derail Sioux Falls Christian’s in SFC’s quest for a sixth straight Class “A” State volleyball crown.
Plainsman
Warner sweeps Lady Warbirds in Class B semifinals
SIOUX FALLS – The Warner Monarchs showed why they are the reigning champions in Class B with a dominating 25-20, 25-15, and 25-11 three-set sweep over the Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds in semifinal action Friday night at the state tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. The...
Plainsman
Miller rallies for win in state opener
SIOUX FALLS — The second-seeded Miller Rustlers dug themselves out of a two-sets to none, somewhat self-inflicted deficit to power through and survive with a five-set win over the No. 7 Platte/Geddes Black Panthers in the opening round of the Class “A” State volleyball tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Plainsman
HOSA Fall Leadership Academy
Nearly 70 students from the Central Chapter of Health Occupation Students of America-Future Health Professionals (HOSA) recently attended the Fall Leadership Launch Academy in Huron. The event was held at Huron Community Campus on Monday, Nov. 7, with east and west chapter events held in Rapid City and Vermillion. “We’re...
Plainsman
What we signed up for
My wife and I shared a love of vocal music when we met, and early in our relationship, my brother turned us on to Home Free. Since, we’ve been to numerous concerts and our children have become big fans. “Mayday” is a cover that Home Free does which is...
Plainsman
Letter - Hart 11-19-22
Feline overpopulation is a serious problem, not only in our community but all across our state and nation. Animal shelters across the country are overwhelmed, under-staffed and under-funded. A group of concerned citizens in the Huron area have decided to try to reverse this trend and have formed a privately...
Plainsman
HMS history teachers speak to GOP women
HURON — Andrew Raml and Derek Schaefers, eighth-grade history teachers at Huron Middle School, spoke to the Beadle County Republican Women on Thursday. Raml and Schaefers discussed the classwork they do with students throughout the year covering the history of the country, beginning with the Revolutionary War and continuing through more modern history while also involving civics education.
Plainsman
Revv Aviation offers air options to Huron area
HURON — When the announcement that Revv Aviation would be coming to Huron as a fixed-base operator was made in July, there was a large amount of cautious optimism about what the company could mean for activity at the Huron Airport. During a ribbon-cutting and open house held on...
